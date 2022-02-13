Among Us triumphs among the most downloaded games on PS4 and PS5 in January along with other successes

The community in the US, Canada and Europe is also choosing FIFA 22, Marvel’s Spider-Man and GTA V.
Innersloth has signed an indisputable success with Among Us, which continues to be among the most popular proposals on various platforms. We can observe this phenomenon in PS4 and PS5as the title continues to be one of the most downloaded from the digital store in USA, Canada and Europe. However, players also opt for other options that move away from impostors.
PlayStation has shared the most successful games on its PS Store during the month of January and, to understand the trends of users in various areas of the planet, it has done so by dividing the preferences of the community according to the platform: PS4, PS5 and PS VR. In this way, Among Us has been dragging its fame since December and, on this occasion, it meets other acclaimed games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, FIFA 22 or the eternal GTA V.
Most downloaded games on PS5 (Europe)
- Among Us
- FIFA 22
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- F1 2021
- It Takes Two
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Most Downloaded Games on PS5 (US/Canada)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Among Us
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- FIFA 22
- Mortal Kombat 11
Most downloaded games on PS4 (Europe)
- FIFA 22
- Among Us
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Minecraft
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- The Forest
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Gang Beasts
- Need for Speed Payback
Most Downloaded Games on PS4 (US/Canada)
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Minecraft
- Among Us
- Gang Beasts
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
As we have already mentioned in the news, these lists also include the most downloaded games for PS VR, the virtual reality device of the Japanese company. Here we see titles like Beat Saber The Job Simulatorbut PlayStation goes beyond this and also offers a Top of the games free-to-play most popular on their platforms. While Fortnite used to occupy the top positions of these records, the month of January surprised us with the conversion of PUBG: Battlegrounds to free play, which is why it also has its popularity on Sony consoles.
Most downloaded games on PS VR (Europe)
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- SUPER HOT VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Swordsman VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Sniper Elite VR
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- GORN
- Fruit Ninja VR
Most Downloaded Games on PS VR (US/Canada)
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Creed Rise to Glory
- SUPER HOT VR
- Swordsman VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Zenith: The Last City
- GORN
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Drunkn Bar Fight
Most Downloaded Free-to-play Games on PS4 and PS5 (Europe)
- PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Fortnite
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rec Room
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- Brawlhalla
Most Downloaded Free-to-play Games on PS4 and PS5 (US/Canada)
- Fortnite
- PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rec Room
- Rocket League
- Apex Legends
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
- Brawlhalla