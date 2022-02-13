Among Us triumphs among the most downloaded games on PS4 and PS5 in January along with other successes

The community in the US, Canada and Europe is also choosing FIFA 22, Marvel’s Spider-Man and GTA V.

Innersloth has signed an indisputable success with Among Us, which continues to be among the most popular proposals on various platforms. We can observe this phenomenon in PS4 and PS5as the title continues to be one of the most downloaded from the digital store in USA, Canada and Europe. However, players also opt for other options that move away from impostors.

PlayStation has shared the most successful games on its PS Store during the month of January and, to understand the trends of users in various areas of the planet, it has done so by dividing the preferences of the community according to the platform: PS4, PS5 and PS VR. In this way, Among Us has been dragging its fame since December and, on this occasion, it meets other acclaimed games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, FIFA 22 or the eternal GTA V.

Most downloaded games on PS5 (Europe) Among Us

FIFA 22

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

F1 2021

It Takes Two

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Most Downloaded Games on PS5 (US/Canada) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Among Us

NBA 2K22

Madden NFL 22

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

FIFA 22

Mortal Kombat 11

Most downloaded games on PS4 (Europe) FIFA 22

Among Us

Grand Theft Auto V

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

Minecraft

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

The Forest

Red Dead Redemption 2

Gang Beasts

Need for Speed Payback

Most Downloaded Games on PS4 (US/Canada) Grand Theft Auto V

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Minecraft

Among Us

Gang Beasts

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

NBA 2K22

Madden NFL 22

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

As we have already mentioned in the news, these lists also include the most downloaded games for PS VR, the virtual reality device of the Japanese company. Here we see titles like Beat Saber The Job Simulatorbut PlayStation goes beyond this and also offers a Top of the games free-to-play most popular on their platforms. While Fortnite used to occupy the top positions of these records, the month of January surprised us with the conversion of PUBG: Battlegrounds to free play, which is why it also has its popularity on Sony consoles.

Most downloaded games on PS VR (Europe) Beat Saber

Job Simulator

SUPER HOT VR

Creed: Rise to Glory

Swordsman VR

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Sniper Elite VR

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

GORN

Fruit Ninja VR

Most Downloaded Games on PS VR (US/Canada) Beat Saber

Job Simulator

Creed Rise to Glory

SUPER HOT VR

Swordsman VR

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Zenith: The Last City

GORN

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Drunkn Bar Fight

Most Downloaded Free-to-play Games on PS4 and PS5 (Europe) PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

Fortnite

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Rocket League

Call of Duty: Warzone

Rec Room

eFootball 2022

Genshin Impact

Apex Legends

Brawlhalla