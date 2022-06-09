Among Us VR publishes a gameplay with a clear message: tasks are not our only concern

Although we do not yet have a specific release date, Innersloth plans to release the game in Christmas 2022.

Among Us was one of the most surprising proposals in recent years, especially because of the freak that sprang up around him. Millions of players have traveled through space as crewmen and impostors, so it’s no surprise that Innersloth wants to explore all the possibilities of his work with a VR version that increases the game even more. strain in the ship.

Among Us VR recovers the tasks already seen in the original gameAs you can imagine, one of the keys to Among Us VR focuses on the need to turn around to know who is behind us; a movement that multiplies the strategies of the impostor and the sensation of be alert at all times. This is the experience that is glimpsed in the new gameplay broadcast at the conference of Upload VR Showcaseas it allows us to take a look at comical situations where we could be doing a task without knowing that there is a dead body nearby.

The gameplay also serves to observe the particularities of the VR devices adapted in the universe of Among Us. After all, the tasks to be carried out on the ship are also presented, which are recovered from the original installment, and the characteristic chaos of the meetings with the rest of the crew is shown, where accusations fly in all directions.

We still don’t have a clear date for Among Us VR, but Innersloth has already set the launch window for Christmas of this same 2022. While we wait for the release of this curious version, we can continue enjoying all the updates planned for Among Us, although a recent collaboration with which Innersloth and Fortnite shake hands after overcome various problems.

