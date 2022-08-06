Among Us will be more immersive than ever: you can now register to access its beta in VR

If you have virtual reality glasses, an Internet connection and the desire to try this title first, you are a potential candidate.

amongus won very popular during the pandemic, and that is a game from more than 4 years ago. The fact of checking who was the traitor It was a very funny formula. This time Among Us VR will become much more immersive thanks to its version virtual reality beta. Compatible glasses are PlayStation VR, Oculus Quest 2, HTC VIVE, etc.

The developers of Among Us, InnerSloth, invite us to access the beta of Among Us VR. To do this we would simply have to click on the link in the tweet below and follow a series of steps. Before registering we should have virtual reality glassesa good Internet connection and above all want to try Among US VRaccording to a tweet from the Among US VR official account.

At the moment it’s beta does not have a firm date, but surely once we register we will receive an email with the necessary information. The bad news is that it is a closed betaso only a select group of users will be selected to enter this immersive experience, but you can try your luck.

Among Us VR does not have a release date fixed. It was presented last year in December during the celebration of the Game Awards. Rather, the base game continues to update due to the success he has reaped during these last years.

