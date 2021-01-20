AMPAS Names Fernando Garcia EVP of Member Relations and Awards

Tues. Jan. 19

AMPAS Names Fernando Garcia as its Government Vice President, Member Relations and Awards

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences has named Fernando Garcia as its Government Vice President, Member Relations and Awards.

Garcia will lead engagement and outreach initiatives for the group’s worldwide membership of over 10,000 artists, filmmakers and executives, and oversee Academy Awards processes for submissions, nominations, voting and balloting. Garcia may even work with the Academy’s Workplace of Illustration, Inclusion and Fairness and the Department Government Committees on member illustration and inclusion efforts, heightening consciousness of various filmmakers worldwide who meet membership standards.

“Fernando is an progressive thinker with a deep ardour for motion pictures and a real appreciation for the individuals who make them,” mentioned Academy COO Christine Simmons, who Garcia will report back to. “He joins the Academy’s management at a pivotal time, and we’re assured he’s simply the individual to guide our world membership ahead and additional the Academy’s mission to help, determine and champion expertise in our filmmaking neighborhood.”

“I’m so thrilled to be becoming a member of the Academy’s management crew,” mentioned Garcia. “I stay up for working with them to search out new methods of bringing collectively the unbelievable people who create the movies all of us love, and to uplifting nice filmmaking from all world wide.”

Garcia has over 20 years of expertise in growing advertising and publicity campaigns for movies throughout a variety of particular initiatives and occasions, home and worldwide movie festivals, model partnerships and promotions, publicity stunts, conventions, and movie and tv awards campaigns. He most just lately served as president of The Fernando Garcia Firm, the place his purchasers included Amazon Studios, Disney, NBC, New Regency and Prime Video.

Fangoria launches Fangoria Studios with associate Circle of Confusion

Fangoria, the leisure firm introduced Monday that it has launched Fangoria Studios to develop and produce movie, tv, and podcasts utilizing the enduring Fangoria, Starlog and Gorezone manufacturers with an eye fixed in the direction of growing a slate of sci-fi and horror initiatives with world attraction. Circle of Confusion will symbolize them in all areas.

With a wealth of folklore and monsters, there are nice tales but to be advised, and many tales celebrating range and style communities. Fangoria Studios is searching for to create new icons of style each in entrance of and behind the digital camera. “We’re extremely excited to start a brand new chapter of our 40-plus yr outdated manufacturers to launch Fangoria Studios with our companions at Circle of Confusion. As filmmakers ourselves, our dedication is to broaden style internationally. We wish to share unique tales with audiences each domestically and internationally,” mentioned house owners Tara Ansley and Abhi Goel.