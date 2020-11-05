Amrapali group director and others arrested, 14 cases registered

new Delhi: The Economic Offenses Wing of Delhi Police has arrested Amrapali Group directors Anil Sharma and Shiv Priya along with others. They have 14 cases registered in the Economic Offenses Wing. In a case filed in EOW in 2019, the complainant alleged that a project was launched in Amrapali Centurion Park Teres Homes in plot number GH-05, Sector Tenzone-4 Greater Noida. The project was widely publicized with advertisements in leading newspapers and it was claimed that the project has been approved (approved) by the concerned authority. Also Read – Mother of 16-year-old girl, 60-year-old elder was raped, revealed by CCTV footage

According to the complainant, two, three and four BHK residential flats were asked to be built under this project. People invested their hard earned money in this project, but neither did they get home nor money. During interrogation, 168 more complaints were received against the accused with similar charges. In another 2018 FIR filed at Anand Vihar police station in New Delhi, the complainant alleged that Amrapali Smart City Developers Pvt Ltd has launched its project 'Amrapali Golf Homes' in Greater Noida.

It was told that the possession of the project (2014) will be handed over to its buyers. Accordingly, the complainant executed the builder-buyer agreement and paid Rs 17,47,169 to the company, but so far they have not been able to get possession of their house.

The Joint Commissioner of Police of the Economic Offenses Branch, O.P. Mishra said, “The accused are currently in judicial custody in other cases registered against them at the Police Station Economic Offenses Wing. After obtaining permission from the court, the EOW team interrogated and formally arrested the accused Anil Kumar Sharma and Shiv Priya in the case FIR No. 279/19 EOW and 309/18 police station Anand Vihar, New Delhi. . “

During the period 2010-2014, Amrapali Group proposed to build around 42,000 residential flats in Noida and Greater Noida area. The group took advance from buyers, ranging from 40 percent to 100 percent of the value of the flats. People could not get possession of their flat.

The group promised to complete the construction within a period of 36 months and hand over possession of the apartment, but they failed to give possession even after a period of more than 10 years. The Economic Offenses Wing recently arrested Amrapali Group directors and other officials in 14 more cases. Already, charge sheets have been filed in 15 cases.

