Amrit Maghera is a British actress, singer, and type who acted in Hindi, English, and Punjabi films. She began her profession via modeling and background dancer. She made her appearing debut in Yuvvraj film. She additionally acted in Goreyan Nu Daffa Karo, Mad About Dance, and extra. Additionally, in 2015 she began showing within the British cleaning soap opera Hollyoaks. Amrit Maghera did a lead function within the Skater Woman Film that streams on Netflix.