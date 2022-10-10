“Amsterdam”: the unbelievable but true story of an attempted coup in the United States

The new David O. Russell premiered in theaters in Latin America. (20th Century Studios)

David O. Rusell had an explosive success as a director, generating unusual recognition. But with the same force with which he appeared, it had been seven years since he had released a movie. Amsterdam it’s an ambitious and energetic movie, like with a lot of desire to tell stories and an amazingly luxurious cast. A film in which several stories coexist at the same time, even when the three protagonists are always the center of the story.

Amsterdam tells the story of two soldiers and a sick woman who meet in France during the First World War, after which they spend an idyllic and free time in the city of Amsterdam, only to later separate and not see each other again until years later. , the false accusation of the murder of two names in New York City brings them back together, dealing with a conspiracy to overthrow the American government. The history of this political plot is based on real events.

Two soldiers and a nurse will try to clean up their image after being unjustly accused of a crime. (20th Century Studios)

The men are an officer forced to go to the front lines by his in-laws named Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) and that his lack of prejudice and solidarity with former combatants has made him a respected doctor among his peers and despised by his in-laws and his wife. The other is a black lawyer, Harold Woodman (John David Washington) who suffered and continues to suffer discrimination in a racist society and the nurse is a young upper-class woman named Valeria Voze (Margot Robbie) passionate about art, black sheep of her class, accused of being crazy.

The film is full of ambition and seeks to be an exciting adventure, mixing tones, characters and times. Going from comedy to drama, from political thriller to action movies, with suspense, music, gruesome scenes and innocent reflections, combining everything to say something important about the world but letting that energy fall from the sides that doesn’t finish closing. It even has characters that are difficult to really get into the plot, who seem to give away a much longer duration than the one that ended up on the screen.

Rami Malek, Robert De Niro and Anya Taylor-Joy also make up the cast. (20th Century Studios)

The director and screenwriter David O. Russell was registered by critics and festivals from the beginning of his career, but his greatest fame was reached in the period from Three Kings (1999) y American Scandal (2013), being The bright side of life (2013) the most popular of his films. Several times nominated for an Oscar, Russell here makes a film with clear intentions of being the protagonist of the next installment, although the results are not even remotely those that the magnitude of the project announced.

Two things make the film attractive. One has to do with its production and its history, the other with its massive cast full of familiar faces. To the three protagonists mentioned we must add Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldaña, Michael Shannon y Robert DeNiro. The performances go from the sober to the unleashed without half measures, harmed in several cases by the way in which the director films them, abusing deforming lenses and placing the camera at ridiculous angles. Anyway, it’s a festival to see so many important faces in the same story.

The political comedy is inspired by real events. (20th Century Studios)

What it doesn’t have is direction. He can’t decide if the story of the three young people in the city of Amsterdam is the most important thing or if the political plot is what really has value. He doesn’t get everything to come together smoothly and the film loses rhythm and focus on many occasions. Bohemian life is portrayed in a fairly modest way, which makes us believe more pressure from studies than a sincere desire to be so elusive when it comes to telling about the free coexistence of this trio. Then the political framework gives it strength and the film wins with that in the end.

What is most distracting and expelling is telling a period story with so many modern narrative jokes. The winks, the tricks between what happens and what is imagined, the funny posters, the humor linked to the form, all that takes away the epic and makes it light at the same time that the film cries out to be important. And if there is an allegory about contemporary politics, it is not known, but this would not add much to it either. Amsterdam It’s a long way from the movie it could have been.

