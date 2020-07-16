Amu, CAA supporters threaten to wear hijab again in dispute, case registered

Aligarh Muslim University has once again been mired in controversies. A student from University of Bulandshahr has been threatened to wear hijab (burqa) on social media. The student has complained about this to the SSP. Also read – ANU UG degree 1st, 3rd and 5th semester results 2018: results declared, check at nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

According to the report of Zee News, the police have registered a case on the complaint of the student. The person threatening is said to be a student of AMU. In this case Meena Kumari, a member of the State Women’s Commission, has also written a letter to the SSP.

The student of Engineering College in AMU has written a letter to SSP. In the letter, the student has said that she only shares her views on social media. On which some people protest by commenting. In support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC, even after the student had posted, indecent messages were sent to them.

In February too, the student had posted about the outside youths entering the college. In which it was written that efforts are being made to take away the independence of many universities. Now Indian education has become such that it is teaching us the lesson of keeping ourselves covered. Hate comments were made on this post. A student threatened to wear brass hijab (burqa) as soon as the lockdown opened.

SP Crime has ordered an inquiry to CO III. The CO said that a lawsuit has been registered in the Civil Line police station against the BARC student of AMU under Rahbar Danish.