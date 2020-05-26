Amy Adams: 10 Movie And TV Appearances You May Have Forgotten About

Jodi Melville – Smallville

Amy Adams’ portrayal of Lois Lane within the DCEU might be among the finest issues in regards to the franchise, however Man Of Metal wasn’t the primary time the actress confirmed up in a Superman property. Approach again in 2001, greater than a decade earlier than she’d play Every day Planet reporter and Superman’s love curiosity, Adams appeared on Smallville the place she performed Jodi Melville, a teen who inherited some fairly loopy powers from kryptonite-laced shakes. Coated in horrible and a bodysuit for a lot of her one episode, Adams has some fairly unintentionally humorous scenes just like the one the place she devours a whole deer and the one the place she tries to suck somebody’s fats out of their physique.