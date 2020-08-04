Amy Adams, Adam McKay Team for Walmart Lawsuit Series at Netflix

Amy Adams and Adam McKay are coming collectively once more for a Netflix restricted collection a few class motion lawsuit towards Walmart.

Titled “Kings of America,” the collection relies on actual occasions and facilities on the tales of three girls whose lives had been inextricably intertwined with the world’s largest firm: a Walmart heiress, a maverick govt, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to battle towards the retail large within the largest class motion lawsuit in US historical past.

Amy Adams will star within the collection in one of many lead roles, although which has not been decided but, along with govt producing through Bond Group Leisure. McKay will govt produce underneath his Hyperobject Industries banner and direct the primary episode. The collection was created and written by Jess Kimball Leslie, who will even function govt producer. Kimball is a journalist and writer of “I Love My Pc As a result of My Mates Stay In It.” Diana Son will govt produce and function showrunner. Stacy O’Neil of Bond Group and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries will even govt produce together with Brunson Inexperienced.

This marks the second time that Adams and McKay have labored collectively. They most lately collaborated on the function “Vice,” which chronicled the life and profession of Dick Cheney. Adams starred as Lynne Cheney with McKay serving as author, director, and producer. The movie went on to obtain eight Academy Award nominations, together with one for Adams for finest supporting actress. In addition they labored collectively on the comedy movie “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” which McKay directed, co-wrote, and govt produced with Adams showing in a supporting function.

Adams has been nominated for six Academy Awards all through her profession. Her different movie roles embrace “Arrival,” “American Hustle,” “Doubt,” “The Grasp,” and “The Fighter.” On the tv aspect, she picked up two Emmy nominations final yr for the HBO restricted collection “Sharp Objects” — one for finest actress in a restricted collection and one other for finest restricted collection as an govt producer on the present.

She is repped by WME, Linden Leisure, and Sloane Provide.

McKay has taken on a number of tasks within the latest previous which are primarily based on actual occasions. Together with “Vice,” his movie “The Massive Brief” detailed what went into the 2007-2008 monetary disaster. He additionally has a number of such tasks within the works at HBO, together with a scripted collection concerning the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s, a Jeffrey Epstein restricted collection, and a collection adaptation of “Parasite.” It was introduced final week that he’s in early improvement on a drama concerning the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine. He’s additionally prepping an anthology collection about local weather change at HBO Max.

McKay and Hyperobject are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Son is presently an govt producer on the Nat Geo collection “Genius: Aretha.” She was additionally the showrunner on the Netflix drama “13 Causes Why.” Her different credit embrace “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” “Soiled John,” and “American Crime.”

She is repped by WME and Morris Yorn.