Amy Adams Returning for ‘Enchanted’ Sequel ‘Disenchanted’

Six-time Academy Award-nominated star Amy Adams is returning to one in every of her most beloved roles, Princess Giselle. Adams will reprise her position from the live-action movie “Enchanted” for a brand new Disney Plus authentic function.

Introduced on the Disney Investor Day by Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage’ President of Manufacturing Sean Bailey, the presentation was brief on particulars, however there was one clue. The sequel is titled “Disenchanted,” a play on the unique title. What which means is anybody’s guess, however maybe issues haven’t been all singing birds in the true world for Giselle.

The story follows an animated princess as she stumbles via a portal and winds up within the very actual (and live-action) New York Metropolis. From there she makes use of her wit and attraction to show the massive metropolis right into a storybook, with cockroaches and rats cleansing her condominium dishes. It’s been thought-about a pleasant mix of fairytale themes combined with the fact of big-city residing.

There’s been no phrase on if different actors from the primary film — like Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden or Idina Menzel — will return for the sequel.

“Disenchanted” will completely stream on Disney Plus.