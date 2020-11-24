Amy Friedman Named Warner Bros. Head of Kids and Family Programming

Kids programming exec Amy Friedman has been named to the newly created place of head of Warner Bros.’ children and household programming division, the place she is going to oversee artistic and strategic steering for such programming for Cartoon Community and Boomerang, and develop children and household content material for WarnerMedia-owned streamer HBO Max. Individually, Sundance Feniger has been upped to move of digital enterprises at Warner Bros.’ world children, younger adults and classics unit.

This follows Friedman’s appointment in August to senior advisor on the unit, the place she had been tasked with assuming programming duties for Cartoon Community Studios head Rob Sorcher, who was transitioning to an total cope with Warner Bros. Tv Group.

The brand new function signifies that she may also oversee content material portfolio plans, together with technique for brand new and present sequence, acquisitions and co-productions for youngsters and household programming throughout WarnerMedia children manufacturers. Friedman may also work carefully with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Community Studios, which in August have been each introduced beneath Warner Bros. animation head Sam Register.

“For all of the years I’ve recognized Amy, she has at all times exemplified what it means to be a profitable and revered chief within the children’ sphere,” mentioned Tom Ascheim, the president of Warner Bros.’ world children, younger adults and classics unit. “Her wit and humor rival her sharp artistic, enterprise and model acumen, and she is aware of what children of all ages and mother and father need. In immediately’s immensely cluttered leisure house, Amy’s dedication to deeply unique, inclusive programming will develop our preschool, children and household providing throughout our portfolio of manufacturers.”

Friedman’s exec crew shall be led by Vishnu Athreya, who oversees programing planning and present sequence, and Adina Pitt, whose place is increasing to supervise content material acquisitions, partnerships and co-productions for the Americas. They’ll each report back to Friedman, who may also construct a artistic crew in Los Angeles and New York.

Earlier than her function on the studio, Friedman had beforehand taken on senior artistic administration positions at Nickelodeon, Noggin, TeenNick, Scratch, Sprout and Common Kids. The exec, whose work has garnered a number of Peabody, Beacon, Cable Ace and Creativity Awards, additionally based and serves as president of model creation and content material growth firm Redhead Consulting.

“It’s a thrill to be reunited with Tom, and to hitch a crew of creatives who’re rightly revered as the most effective of the most effective<” mentioned Friedman. “It’s uncommon to really feel instantly at dwelling at a spot I’ve by no means been earlier than, however I do! To be half of WarnerMedia’s subsequent chapter of progress and to attach with households by content material with coronary heart, comedy and originality is a dream.”

Atlanta-based Feniger, in the meantime, will report back to Ascheim and steer the group’s technique, operations and growth of branded digital product by this expanded function.

“Sundance has had nice success in rising Boomerang’s streaming service since its launch,” mentioned Ascheim. “His confirmed monitor file of driving progress and engagement in a spread of direct-to-consumer product choices shall be important as we faucet into our bigger digital enterprises banner.”

Feniger is taking up constitution direct enterprise technique, buyer acquisition and retention, and operational & monetary planning features for the digital portfolio throughout Cartoon Community, Boomerang, Grownup Swim, TCM, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Community Studios. Because the higher firm seems to be to concentrate on streaming and digital, half of what he’ll be tasked with is “enhancing the consumer expertise” of HBO Max’s children and household choices.

Boomerang will stay beneath Feniger’s purview. Three years in the past, he launched oversaw its subscription video streaming service. Previous to that, he served as senior director of manufacturing technique and growth at Nickelodeon, managing premium product for Noggin; earlier than that, Feniger held a number of management positions with Nickelodeon Video games Group in its monetization ops, product administration and partnerships for digital world and MMO video games.

“There are unbelievable alternatives forward for us to unlock within the interactive and digital house,” mentioned Feniger. “I’m trying ahead to working with the world’s best storytellers throughout our children, younger adults and classics manufacturers to deliver these experiences to life.”