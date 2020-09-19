Amy Poehler on Directing Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Documentary

Amy Poehler is ready to make her documentary directorial debut with a take a look at Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

“Ron Howard at Think about [Entertainment] got here to and stated, ‘Would you be enthusiastic about telling a narrative?’” Poehler stated on Thursday night time throughout the Artistic Coalition Tv Humanitarian Awards, the place she was honored by Seth Meyers. “We began speaking about Lucy, who I grew up with and, after all, I’m a fan of her comedy.”

“However I’m additionally very impressed by her story and what sort of girl she was in enterprise, and what sort of tradition she was in when she was making the present, and the connection between her and her husband Desi Arnaz, and how fascinating and sophisticated and loving it was,” she continued.

She’s already begun researching the “I Love Lucy” icons. “I used to be simply watching a bunch of her bodily stuff collectively, watching beat after beat as a result of I’m all of the bodily methods she strikes,” Poehler stated. “I’m simply at all times amazed by how she strikes. She’s like an exquisite dancer. Generally my favourite stuff of hers is non-verbal and all about motion.”

In the meantime, Poehler additionally talked about lacking dwell in-person leisure throughout the pandemic. “I can’t look ahead to dwell theater,” she stated. “I do know that everyone right here misses it desperately. As a New Yorker of 20-plus years, I simply can’t wait to go see dwell exhibits and to see actors on stage. In very troublesome occasions, typically it’s annoying to search out silver linings, however one of many issues that I’m trying ahead to is the Roaring Twenties that comes after this pandemic, the place we’re reminded of what it feels prefer to rejoice collectively, to hug, to kiss, to create, to chortle and to be in the identical room doing it.”