Amy Poehler, Winston Duke and Eliza Hittman to Be Honored at Sun Valley Film Festival

Amy Poehler, Winston Duke and Eliza Hittman are amongst among the honorees at the upcoming Sun Valley Film Festival.

Parks and Recreation” star and Golden Globe winner Poehler will obtain the Imaginative and prescient Award, which is introduced to an business icon whose contributions to the leisure discipline have modified the business for the higher. The award might be introduced at the patron’s imaginative and prescient dinner at the Roundhouse Lodge on March 21.

Duke, who had breakout roles in “Black Panther” and “Us,” might be honored with the Rising Star Award. His newest movie, “9 Days,” premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and will display screen at the Sun Valley Film Festival.

“By no means Hardly ever Generally At all times” director Hittman will obtain Selection’s Pioneer Award in recognition of her work as an business innovator that embodies the trailblazing spirit. Her movie a few teen’s unplanned being pregnant premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, profitable a particular jury prize, and earned the Silver Bear grand jury prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

Ann Druyan, creator of PBS’ “Cosmos: A Private Voyage,” might be given the Nationwide Graphic Additional Award, which acknowledges a boundary-pushing chief whose work is uniquely modern, well timed and impactful

“Ruth – Justice Ginsburg in Her Personal Phrases” and “The Final Shift” will bookend the Sun Valley Film Festival.

Extra movies screening embrace “Navy Wives,” “9 Days,” “Dinner in America” and “Boys State.”

The pageant might be held March 18-22.