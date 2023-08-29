Amy Robach As Well As T.J. Holmes Returned To Instagram Approximately Nine Months After Their Scandalous Affair:

Amy Robach as well as T.J. Holmes came back to Instagram approximately nine months after they stopped posting there because of their scandalous relationship.

Robach, who is 50 and is in talks about joining a new network, as well as Holmes, who is 46, both posted a single black-and-white shot of their arms and legs on the platform on Monday.

As they sat upon a porch, the couple wore Nike running shoes that matched. The description of the post, which was shared among its hundreds of thousands of fans, was “#nycmarathon2023.

The former ABC News reporter and Holmes became friends because they both liked running. He or she seemed to imply that they were both preparing for the upcoming race.

The Couple Who Made Headlines When A Picture Of Them Holding Hands Within A Car While On Vacation Went Viral:

Actually, they ran the NYC Half Marathon previously this year, which was another 13.1 miles on their way to the famous 26.2-mile run through all five areas of New York City.

In November of last year, the experienced newscasters were in the news because they were seen holding hands within a car while on holiday within upstate New York as they got close at a bar within New York City.

Robach, who was 50, and Holmes, who was 46, were still wed at the time. They had gotten married about a month apart at the start of 2010.

In December, Holmes And Marilee Fiebig, The Lawyer He Used To Work For, Filed For A Divorce:

Robach is still formally married to 56-year-old star Andrew Shue, but the two are thought to have split up in the summer of 2022.

Holmes and his ex-wife, attorney Marilee Fiebig, who was 45 at the time, filed for divorce within December 2022, just a few weeks after news of his relationship with Robach got out.

People revealed in January that the two writers would be leaving their jobs at ABC after the company looked into their relationship.

In December, ABC News president Kim Godwin told workers about the news in a memo. The memo said that the two would “remain off-air awaiting the completion of an internal review” and that different hosts would fill in on the show.

No One Could Comment On The Posts:

The comments upon the posts were turned off, and this is Robach’s and Holmes’s first posts since November 24 as well as November 18, respectively.

One person in the picture was wearing light-colored camouflage pants, and the other was wearing black ones. They took up running the New York City Half Marathon earlier this year, and they ran the 2022 NYC Marathon the year before.

The posts on social media come months shortly after the two quit their positions at ABC because of their relationship, which was the subject of an internal probe.

“Amy and T.J. and I talked about different options for a while, and we all agreed that it would be best for everyone if they left ABC News.”

Representative Said, “We Appreciate Their Skill And Hard Work Over The Years, And We’re Grateful For What They’ve Done”:

In a statement from February 2023, a network spokesperson said, “We appreciate their talent and hard work over the years as well as are grateful for what they’ve done.”

Before they were fired, the two were taken off the show while their boss figured out what to do about their shocking relationship.

The idea of hiring her has upset her future coworkers, who are worried that the network could be seen to be a “dumping ground” for reporters who have done something wrong.

The Couple Sees That A Little More Time Needs To Pass Before They Can Look For Another Job:

“They’re actually in love, and they’re nevertheless in touch alongside individuals who work for the show,” the person said at the time.

“They aren’t worried about not being able to work again, yet they know that a little more time needs to pass before they can get another job. Too much is still going on.”

A representative for the group said in a statement, “After several fruitful discussions alongside Amy Robach as well as T.J. Holmes regarding different options, we all agree that it’s best for everyone if they leave ABC News.” “We appreciate their talent and hard work over the years, and we’re grateful for what they’ve done.”