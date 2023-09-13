Amy Schumer Deletes An Instagram Post Mocking Nicole Kidman At The U.S. Open:

Amy Schumer appears to be retracting the memes she created from celebrity reactions to the U.S. Open tennis tournament, including the Nicole Kidman meme.

According to Us Weekly, The Independent, as well as TV Insider, the comedian posted an Instagram photo of the “Moulin Rouge!” actress sitting within the stands at the New York event upon September 9 with the caption “This is how humans sit.”

“Are you certain that you do not want to make mockery of anyone else who is viewing the game like Nicole Kidman? One person inquired next to Amy’s photo of Coco, while another stated, “Lift one woman up just to tear a different down, a bully masquerading as a comedian.”

One Supporter Suggested That Classless Shumer Could Learn Something From Coco Rather Than Venting Hatred At An Exquisite And Refined Woman:

“Maybe classless Shumer might gain insight from Coco instead of spewing hatred at an exquisite, dignified woman,” a fan commented as another person queried Amy, “Why are you so f–king mean?

Get assistance,” to which someone responded, “that’s the I Feel Pretty actress’s jealously.” The sentiment was reiterated by a user who wrote, “Mean girl, bully, Amy, shame on you.”

Both women attended the women’s finals on September 13, where Coco defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York. Amy and her husband, Chris Fischer, both donned light pink attire as they watched the game.

Nicole was accompanied by an acquaintance, but was present the following day alongside husband Keith Urban to witness Novak Djokovic’s historic 24th grand slam victory over Daniil Medvedev within the men’s final, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

One Admirer Hypothesized That Amy Schumer Is Making Light Of Nicole Kidman’s Appearance:

Amy and Nicole appear to have no history as they’ve never worked together, so it is unclear why she chose to insult the Emmy as well as Oscar winner.

One admirer speculated it was because of Nicole Kidman’s attractiveness, remarking, “Wait, Amy Schumer makes light of Nicole Kidman’s appearance? Has she recently encountered any type of reflective surface?”

“I want to apologize to everyone I offended through posting a photo of Nicole Kidman as well as implying she was an alien,” Schumer wrote on Instagram, per Entertainment Weekly. “I will request that the members of the cast of That ’70s Show write letters pleading my pardon.”

Amy herself recalls being tormented as a child due to her appearance. The stand-up comedian described having curly sideburns throughout a May 2017 appearance upon The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The “Trainwreck” Actress Also Made Light Of Her Facial Expressions During One Of Them Of The Matches:

“My mother told me I looked fantastic, and I agreed. I matured late in life. I lost my front teeth when I was 11 years old.

Before entering middle school, I was missing my front teeth. Hello, 13 Reasons Why Children Are Rude “Thank God there was no social media back then,” she said, referring to the Netflix series about adolescent suicide.

Schumer did not, however, shield herself from derision. The “Trainwreck” heroine also poked light at the expressions she did during one of the contests while viewing with spouse Chris Fischer.

She Posted A Picture Of Herself With A Shocked Expression And The Caption I Have No Uterus:

According to sources, she uploaded a photo of herself with a startled expression and the caption “I have no uterus” over the weekend.

She continued by describing how she was still questioned about her weight. “Reporters will ask, ‘So, your body, what’s the plan?'” Amy continued, “I’m like, ‘Look, I’m wearing a swimsuit in this movie.

Exists nudity. I am satisfied with my physique. I believe that others need to focus on how they experience. I’m fine. However, they speak to me as if I require butter to fit via a door. I can easily pass through a door.