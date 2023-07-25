Amy Schumer Talks About How The Barbie Movie Made Her Feel:

Before Margot Robbie as well as Greta Gerwig took across the project, the 42-year-old actor was supposed to be in the movie. Amy was one of the many people who spent the weekend with Barbenheimer going to the movies to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Schumer wrote Monday on Instagram that she “really enjoyed” both movies, yet she joked that she should have played Emily Blunt’s part in Oppenheimer. Blunt plays Kitty, who is the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is played by Cillian Murphy.

Years before Barbie fell together at Warner Bros. alongside Greta Gerwig as co-writer and director as well as Margot Robbie as the famous Mattel doll, Schumer made an arrangement for a live-action Barbie movie with Juno’s Diablo Cody working on the story.

Schumer talked about why she was leaving in a recent chat alongside Andy Cohen upon Watch What Happens Live. The actress and comic laughed and said, “They said I was too thin.” “I can’t wait until the movie comes out. It looks really cool to me.”

Schumer doesn’t seem to have ever been part of the star-studded Oppenheimer group, which also stars Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, as well as Robert Downey Jr., but she was in an earlier version of the Barbie movie.

In 2016, Sony decided to make a live-action movie about the doll, and Schumer and her sister as well as regular writing partner Kim Caramele were asked to write the story.

People said that that movie was about a woman who gets kicked out of Barbie Land for being not beautiful enough.

As for Oppenheimer, Schumer is referring to the part played by Cillian Murphy as Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, the wife of the theoretical scientist at the center of Christopher Nolan’s story.

Along with the pair, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, as well as Florence Pugh, to name a few, also appear in the group.

Schumer Left The Project 4 Months Later Due To Schedule Issues:

Schumer left the project four months later, claiming schedule issues. Anne Hathaway then took over the part of Barbie, and Margot Robbie’s production company, Lucky Chap, persuaded Warner Bros.

to do the movie, which is now within theaters and stars Robbie and was directed through Greta Gerwig, who wrote the story with Noah Baumbach.

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, which was the only way I was interested in accomplishing it,” Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2022 cover story about her Barbie movie.

Schumer’s Barbie was a creator who wanted to do a lot of things. The company wanted that thing to be a high heel made of Jell-O. When she received a pair of Manolo Blahniks to party, she knew that the casting wasn’t right.

Barbie Made $162 Million With Overall Profit:

Barbie just had the largest opening weekend for a movie directed by a woman, with an overall profit of $162 million, while Oppenheimer made an amazing $82 million or more.

Schumer’s third Netflix special, “Emergency Contact,” came out on June 13. She will next be seen in Jerry Seinfeld’s first movie as a director, “Unfrosted,” also for Netflix.

Schumer stated of the shoes, “The idea that that’s what every woman has to want, right there, I should have said, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal.'”

The Real Reason Behind To Leave Barbie Was Creative Differences:

In the months running up to the movie’s release, people have talked about Schumer’s connection with Barbie. Last month, Schumer said on Watch What Happens Live that “creative differences” were the real reason she left Barbie.

She also said, “It seems like there’s a new team working on it, and the trailer looks very feminist as well as cool, so I’ll be going to see that movie.”

She even seemed eager to see it, saying at one point, “I am so excited to go see the video I believe it looks awesome.”

Schumer said this after it was announced that Margot Robbie would play Barbie in the movie, which will be directed through Greta Gerwig. Robbie has said that she is looking forward to making a Barbie movie that “challenges stereotypes as well as celebrates the power of being a girl.”

Schumer Want To Make A Movie On Barbie Which IS Different From Usual Barbie Story:

It’s not clear what Schumer had in mind for the Barbie movie, but based on what she said, it sounds like she wanted to create a film that went against the usual Barbie story.

Schumer may have left the project because he and the studio had different ideas about how to do it. Schumer’s words have started a talk about the possibility of a feminist Barbie movie, no matter why she left or dropped out.

Some fans can’t wait to observe what Robbie as well as Gerwig do alongside the movie, but others aren’t sure that a movie about Barbie can really be feminist.