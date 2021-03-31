Amy Winehouse Doc Ordered by BBC Two, BBC Music

In right this moment’s International Bulletin, BBC Two and BBC Music announce a behind-the-scenes Amy Winehouse doc; Netflix helps a brand new sequence improvement masters program in Italy; M6 commissions a French model of “Domino Impact”; and Purple Arrow unveils its MipTV lineup.

DOCUMENTARY

BBC Two and BBC Music have commissioned a documentary characteristic celebrating the life and legacy of musician Amy Winehouse. Working titled “Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On,” the movie will exploit the advantage of a decade of hindsight to color a extra holistic image of Amy Winehouse the individual, relatively than the troubled public determine which is commonly introduced of her.

The particular is informed largely from the viewpoint of Janis Winehouse, Amy’s mom. Affected by MS, which threatens her long-term reminiscence, Janis was motivated to point out the world the Amy she knew, and immortalized her reminiscences on movie whereas she nonetheless can.

“I don’t really feel the world knew the true Amy, the one which I introduced up, and I’m wanting ahead to the chance to supply an understanding of her roots and a deeper perception into the true Amy,” mentioned Janis in a launch.

The characteristic is a component of a bigger plan to rejoice Winehouse’s life throughout TV, iPlayer, BBC Sounds and BBC radio. BBC Radio 6 is compiling an Artist Assortment for her music, BBC Radio 2 is planning a documentary on how Winehouse has influenced the era of feminine musicians which got here after her, and BBC Radio 1 is planning to revisit a number of of Winehouse’s best-loved performances in addition to commissioning a one-hour documentary of its personal.

Marina Parker will direct the BBC Two particular, produced by Curious Movies and commissioned by Patrick Holland and Catherine Catton. Rachel Davies and Max Gogarty are commissioning editors for the BBC and Dov Freedman and Charlie Russell will govt produce.

STREAMING

Netflix has teamed up with Milan’s Civica Scuola di Cinema Luchino Visconti movie and TV faculty to help its Grasp in Collection Improvement program, which is a first-of-its sort instructional initiative in Italy. This system was launched on Wednesday with a web-based press convention attended by Italian Tradition Minister Dario Franceschini.

Enrolment will kick off in mid-April on this system, which goals to kind improvement executives who can shepherd scripted content material from improvement all the way in which to post-production and promotion.

“We’re extraordinarily happy to collaborate with Civica Scuola di Cinema to launch this grasp, which is new amongst [Italian] packages and has at its core two parts which are very pricey to Netflix: excellence in coaching and providing new concrete alternatives to the Italian audiovisual trade,” mentioned Netflix VP of Italian Authentic sequence Eleonora “Tinny” Andreatta.

The Netflix-supported masters program in Milan is the newest initiative by the streaming large to have interaction with Italy’s manufacturing neighborhood following the launch final 12 months of a greater than $1 million coronavirus hardship fund in tandem with Italy’s movie commissions and the introduced opening of its Italian hub in Rome within the second half of 2021. – Nick Vivarelli

*****

Sony Photos Tv (SPT) has launched Sony One, an app platform developed with Nigerian firm MTN which hosts a choice of SPT movie and TV content material. Along with catalog content material, customers will have the ability to order current releases to stream on a person rental foundation.

Sony One might be supplied in streaming packs with and with out knowledge and is out there to obtain by means of the Google Play and Apple shops. MTN prospects are eligible for a free, three-day trial.

COMMISSION

France’s M6 has ordered an area model of competitors sequence “Domino Impact,” to be produced by Endemol Shine France. The order comes off the heels of a Dutch fee of the Endemol Shine North America Format to be produced by the corporate’s places of work within the Netherlands for RTL4.

The sequence pits groups of two head-to-head to construct probably the most formidable and extraordinary buildings they’ll with domino items. Every week the ante is upped as builds get extra difficult and a panel of judges, headed by YouTube domino sensation Luly Hevesh, will get extra important. In response to Banijay, additional European commissions are forthcoming.

MARKETS

Purple Arrow Studios Worldwide has shared particulars of its upcoming MipTV slate, headlined by returning sequence “Vienna Blood” and “Departure.”

Produced by Endor Productions and MR Movie for ORF in Austria and ZDF in Germany), “Vienna Blood” follows Max Liebermann, a scholar of Freud, and detective Oskar Rheinhardt as they examine a sequence of grizzly murders within the Austrian capital. “Departure” is produced by Shaftesbury and Deadpan Photos for International in Canada and investigates of a high-speed practice crash.

Different packages headed to MipTV embrace codecs “Stealing the Present!” and behind-the-scenes sequence “Secret Treasures of the Museum,” factual packages “The Weekly: Particular Version,” “Framing Britney Spears,” “Behind Historical past” and “Surviving Australia.” Rounding out the slate are Endemol Shine Australia’s “Married at First Sight Australia” and Kinetic Content material’s “Married at First Sight USA.”