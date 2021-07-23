Amyra Dastur Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Amyra Dastur is an Indian actress who works in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu motion pictures. Proper this is the detailed information about Amyra Dastur.

Biography/Wiki

Amyra Dastur, additionally known as Amy Rohinton Dastur, was once born on 7 May 1993 (elderly 25; as in 2018) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Since adolescence, she needed to turn out to be an actress, and, to fulfil her dream, she started modelling at the age of 16. In 2013, she shot to stardom, after 4 years of her stint throughout the modelling global, at the side of her debut Bollywood film, Issaq. Amyra Dastur is a widely known name throughout the South Indian film industry as successfully.

Physically Glance

Amyra Dastur is kind of 5’ 5” tall and weighs spherical 55 kg. She has dark brown eyes and black hair.

She is usually a well being enthusiast and visits the gym commonly.

Family & Boyfriend

She belongs to Parsi, Zoroastrian group. Her father, Gulzar Dastur, is a Surgeon and the Director of Bhatia Clinic and her mother, Delna Dastur, is an Selling Professional. Amyra has a younger brother, Jehangir Dastur, who’s a Chef through profession.

Career

Amyra Dastur did her schooling from Cathedral and John Connon College, Mumbai and Dhirubhai Ambani International College, Mumbai. She achieved her Bachelors in Arts from H. R. College of Trade and Economics, Mumbai. She started her occupation as a model and has completed rather a couple of TV advertisements like Vodafone, Micromax, Dove, Transparent & Transparent Foaming Face Wash, Airtel, and so on. She has moreover walked the ramp for a large number of well known taste designers.

She won her first serve as in 2013 throughout the Bollywood film, Issaq as Bachchi Kashyap. Rather than Bollywood, she has moreover completed various Tamil and Telugu motion pictures like Anegan (2015), Manasuku Nachindi (2018), Raju Gadu (2018), and so on.

Amyra moreover featured in Sonu Nigam’s pop song, Aa Bhi Jaa Tu Kahin Se (2015).

In 2017, she did a Chinese language language comedy film, Kung Fu Yoga, in which she carried out the serve as of Kyra.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ex_kBrofOY

Controversy

In 2018, all over the #MeToo India Movement, Amyra Dastur alleged that she was once burdened in every South and Bollywood film industry. She didn’t divulge the names of the people who burdened her; as she concept that they have got been very extremely efficient.

Favourite Problems

Amyra Dastur loves to watch plays and her all-time favourite play is “Kaumudi,” directed through Abhishek Majumdar.

She wish to paintings with directors, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sunil Shanbag.

Among Bollywood motion pictures, Guzaarish (2010) is her favourite film and among Hollywood motion pictures, Amadeus (1984) and Syriana (2005) are her favourite motion pictures.

Amyra moreover likes to watch “Game of Thrones” TV provide.

She loves Thai cuisine. She moreover loves to devour Sushi, Pizza, and Chocolate Brownies.

In Mumbai, she loves to dine throughout the Kitchen Yard through Suzette.

Explorers Hotel is her all-time favourite hotel, which was once positioned in Paris.

Amyra Dastur loves to spend her vacations in Paris.

Data

Amyra likes to be told and write all over her unfastened time.

She moreover loves to play the guitar.

She was once a non-vegetarian. However, when she spotted the animals being slaughtered brutally, she grew to become vegetarian.

Once Amyra smashed her wrist in a tumbler table only because of her mother didn’t answer her title. She moreover underwent physiotherapy in England for the same.

She hates onions, and she or he in no way eats foods that has onions in it.

Amyra has a priority of darkness and flying.

She is fluent in a lot of languages like English, Gujarati, French, and Tamil.