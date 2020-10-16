An accident occurred in the meeting of Chandrika Rai in front of Lalu Yadav, the stage collapsed, the leader fell on the ground

Patna: The bugle of assembly elections in Bihar is over. All political parties are engaged in holding public meetings and helping their candidate win the election. In such a situation, there was a big accident in Sonpur rally. Here, the stage on which Lalu Yadav’s father-in-law and Tej Pratap Yadav’s father-in-law Chandrika Rai was sitting fell. No one has been hurt much in this accident. Let us know that there was chaos in the people as soon as the stage fell. During this time, the injured people were bandaged and given relief. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: Mahagathbandhan released list of 243 candidates, know which party got how many seats?

It is being told that when Chandrika Rai was present on the stage, during this time, the people wearing garlands got inflicted on the stage. In such a situation, when more and more people gathered on the stage, the stage collapsed. Please tell that Chandrika Rai is a candidate of JDU from Paras assembly of Sonepur. That is why he arrived here to address a public meeting. During this, BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy, local MLA and many leaders of NDA party were present on the stage with him. Also Read – Pushpam Priya Chaudhary: ‘Black Dress’ Girl, who returned from London, made a film entry in politics

Please tell that Rajiv Pratap was giving a speech. After this Chandrika Rai had to give a speech. Then a large number of people came to the stage to garland Chandrika Rai and could not bear the weight of the stage people and the whole stage collapsed there. Chandrika Rai and other leaders fell to the ground. Although people have not suffered much in this. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Congress-BJP candidates make strange allegations against each other