An action-packed dating sim: State of Play anime surprise is Eternights

The video game from indie team Studio Sai will launch in early 2023 on PC, PS4, and PS5.

In addition to big announcements, Sony took advantage of its broadcast last night to leave us smaller titles that do not stop being striking. During the State of Play we were able to meet Eternightsthe new video game from the independent Studio Sai team that surprises with its proposal, as unique as it is original.

The title is a dating simulator with anime aesthetics that doesn’t stop there, but at the same time bets on action in the midst of the apocalypse. It already has a premiere window and confirmed platforms: it will arrive early 2023 (no specific date marked on the calendar) to PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Its authors want to take the battle to the personal groundStudio founder Jae Yoo says he has always wanted to “create a story where love mixed with fast-paced action“, looking for players to fight for very personal reasons, fighting for something more than survival. Playably, we will have to overcome dungeons and look for supplies while managing a calendar.

Eternights will also feature fully animated 2D scenes that we can unlock based on our progress. Before its arrival in 2023 we will be able to enjoy other original proposals that starred in last night’s State of Play, such as the beautiful Season or the new shooter on roller skates from the creators of OlliOlli.

