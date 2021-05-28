An actress from The Closing of Us can even play her persona at the HBO sequence

The Closing of Us sequence has raised many controversies, and we all know little or no about it! The number of the forged has already brought about a stir and clashes between the neighborhood. The verdict of the forged is wondered as of late, alternatively as of late we convey a information concerning the solid that indisputably won’t convey discord.

Merle Dandridge, who performs Marlene in The Closing of Us, has knowledgeable The Hollywood Reporter that she is going to reprise the nature of Marlene, the chief of the Fireflies, within the HBO adaptation of the Naughty Canine online game.

Great to peer a well-known face. Welcome Again, @MerleDandridge . Can’t stay up for your reprisal of Marlene. 🤩@HBO https://t.co/LZ0thAiVOr — Naughty Canine (@Naughty_Dog) Would possibly 27, 2021

The actress thus joins Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie) y Gabriel Luna (Tommy) within the solid of the sequence, which is being written via Craig Mazin, liable for Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann, in command of the franchise at Naughty Canine.

For many who have no idea what The Closing of Us is, this is a action-adventure-survival horror online game evolved Naughty Canine and allotted via Sony for the PS3 platforms in 2013 and later for the PS4. It has a sequel, The Closing of Us Parte II, which was once launched in 2020. The online game’s plot presentations us the adventures of Joel and Ellie, two unknown survivors who bond on a adventure filled with zombies and different risks.

HBO’s The Closing of Us sequence has no unencumber date but.