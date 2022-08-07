An African footballer missed his wedding because his club wouldn’t let him travel and sent his brother to take his place

Soccer player Mohamed Buya Turay sent his brother to cover for him at his wedding.

Many soccer players are news for their wedding but Mohamed Buya Turay It is a very particular case. The Sierra Leonean player 27 years He has risen to fame because he could not be present at his wedding and sent his brother to take his place at the altar. Buya Turay could not attend because he was booked by the sweden malmö and his new club asked him to join his teammates as soon as possible.

“We were getting married on July 21 in Sierra Leone. But I couldn’t be there because Malmö asked me to come earlier.”, the attacker explained to the Swedish newspaper The evening paper. “We took the photos beforehand, so it looks like I was there, but I wasn’t. My brother represented me at the royal wedding.”revealed.

Their wedding ceremony, scheduled for July 21 in his country, was overshadowed by the transfer by the Malmö coming from Henan Songshan Longmen from China. It was logical that Mohamed Buya Turay he was not going to be able to be in both places at the same time, so he asked his brother to take his place and meet his girlfriend Suad Baydoun on the altar.

One of the photos of his wedding that Mohamed Buya Turay published on his social networks.

The striker had taken some pictures with his wife, with whom he was able to have a civil union in Sierra Leone before traveling to Sweden, but he was not at his own religious ceremony or his wedding party. And now he will have to wait to meet her again, although plan to go on a trip before the end of the year. “I will try to take her to Sweden and Malmö now so that she is close to me. She will live here with me. First, we’re going to win the league, and then I’m going on my honeymoon.”, he added.

His debut with Malmö It was this Thursday in the preliminary phase of the UEFA Europe League coming off the bench in a clear victory over the F91 Dudelange of Luxembourg (3-0). Mohamed Buya Turay he entered in the 82nd minute and played the last moments of the match.

Buya Turay has experience playing in Sweden, having won Allsvenskan in 2019 while on loan at Djurgårdens IF, where he was also the top scorer in the league. He now returns to Swedish football after passing through the Hebei China Fortune and the Henan Songshan Longmen of the china elite.

