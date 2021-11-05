An Ajax figure appeared with a cast on his penis and the image became a trend: the reasons

Tadic’s blow against the post after converting the partial draw against Dortmund

Dusan Tadic scored a key goal for the victoria 3-1 del Ajax about him Borussia Dortmund and he also took with humor a particular event that occurred when he converted his goal for the partial tie in the match played this Wednesday in Germany where the Amsterdam team qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League. It was the first episode of a situation that began with pain, but ended with a smile from the protagonist himself and the viralization of the image on social networks.

The German cast, which was local, was winning with a bit of Marco Reus (37 minutes) from penalty. But in the complement, at 72 minutes, Antony sent a cross into the area, the defender Marin Pongracic He could not clear it and he combed it and from behind Tadic appeared who before connecting the center fell and once the ball kissed the net he hit his genital part against the post.

The Serbian midfielder made gestures of pain, took the affected area and crouched down, but that did not prevent him from celebrating with his teammates. Even from the first moment number 10, one of the figures of the team and of the most experienced players, took it as a joke because he realized that the television camera was filming him and although he made gestures of annoyance, he managed to smile .

The equality of the team captain promoted the Dutch to get the victory since then the other two goals came. Sebastien haller, at 83 ′, and Davy Klaassen, at 93 ′, they sealed the victory and the pass to the next instance of the contest. The Germans did not have their top figure and scorer, Erling Haaland, whose hip injury would keep him off the court until 2022.

After the match, Tadic made several jokes on social media. “You need balls to win in Dortmund. Hope the stick is okay. Come on Ajax! ”He wrote first. And then he uploaded a photo of the post he had collided with with the caption: “I wish you a speedy recovery, my friend.”

But the Serbian showed that his sense of humor was stronger and continued with the jokes. Without any shame and with his forehead held high, Tadic arrived in Amsterdam with the open fly of his jean and a cast on his penis. As if that had not been enough, he put on a sling to support it and had it signed by all his companions; as is often used to bring luck to the injured.

Tadic and his joke upon arrival in Amsterdam

The situation was comical and striking and a way to celebrate the victory against the Germans and as a visitor. In addition, the possibility of ensuring a pass to the round of 16. The team led by Erik ten Hag seeks to once again be the protagonist in the most important club competition in the Old World where his team was the sensation in the 2018/2019 edition and left Real Madrid on the road, which arrived after taking Orejona three consecutive years, and Juventus from Turin by Cristiano Ronaldo. However, in the semifinals he collided with Tottenham in charge of Mauricio Pochettino.

In the match against the Teutons, he started Lisandro Martinez and from the bank he saw it Nicolás Tagliafico, but both also celebrated the classification of their teammates and must have left their autographs for Tadic in the laughing episode. After four dates, Ajax leads Group C with perfect scores and on the next day, on November 24, they will visit the Turks from Besiktas.

Ajax won the Champions League in four editions (1970-1971, 1971-1972, 1972-1973, 1994-1995) and for those titles they managed to win the Intercontinental Cup twice (1972 and 1995).

