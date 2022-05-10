An Albanian official was arrested for the violent robbery at Benzema’s house during a classic between Real Madrid and Barcelona

They arrested an Albanian named Alfred Prodani for a robbery of Benzema

A senior government official Albania has been arrested in the last few hours by the Policeman local to extradite him to spainwhere he is accused of “robbery with violence” of houses, among them, the house of the French footballer Karim Benzema. It is about a man named Alfred Prodaniwho acts as director of the public water company of the region of Kurbini and he is behind a robbery he suffered Benzema in 2019.

The assault on the Gallic attacker of 34 yearsmain figure of Real Madridit had been the past February 27, 2019 during a classic against Barcelona which was played in the stadium Santiago Bernabeu in the framework of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey of that season. At the end of the match, which was with a victory for the culé, Benzema he was informed that a violent robbery had taken place in his house.

As reported last Saturday by the Albanian Police, the arrest took place in the northern city of Lac (18,000 inhabitants), in an operation called “Coruña”in which forces from the Police Station of the Kurbin Policeand of Interpol Tirana.

Lac It is one of the most important places in the district of Lezhawhich is the administrative capital of the region of Kurbini, north of the country. It is precisely there where the water company directed by Alfred Prodani. The name of the firm is Water Supply and Sewerage in Kurbinwhich translates into Spanish as Kurbin Water Supply and Sewerage. A renowned public company that came into his hands because of its links with the Albanian socialist government.

Alfred Prodani, a 41-year-old Albanian civil servant, was arrested for a robbery of Karim Benzema in 2019.

Soldfrom 41 yearswho has been the director of the public company for the supply of water and pipes in the region of Kurbiniwas declared in international search after the Court of La Coruna issued in 2013 an arrest warrant for having committed the criminal offense of “robbery with violence”says the Albanian police.

Precisely in 2019, the former Albanian President and Prime Minister Sali Berisha denounced that Sold He had robbed, together with another accomplice, the house of Benzema but those accusations were rejected as false by the detainee. After the arrest, Berisha reacted again by accusing the socialists in power of having filled the public administration with thieves and criminalsand affirmed that the official was detained as the author of 40 steals and looting in Spain.

Another personality from the Albanian political environment who has reacted was Kreshnik Spahiuleader and founder of a group called Red and Black Alliance (Red and Black Alliance), an Albanian nationalist party. After the arrest of the man who made his alleged criminal career in Spain at the same time as his public office in AlbaniaSpahiu stated that “He has robbed Benzema and they have named him director. If he manages to rob Messi, they make him a minister”.

Karim Benzema was assaulted again this year during a Real Madrid match against Elche (Photo: REUTERS)

Those 40 robberies and looting are the ones that the Spanish Justice is now going to investigate within the so-called Operation Coruñaso called because that is the origin of the court that has imputed Sold. His extradition became possible after the signing of a bilateral agreement in October 2021, in Madrid, between the president of the Spanish government Pedro Sanchez and his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama.

In addition to Alfred Prodani, other alleged collaborators were arrested. Among them stands out a well-known Albanian businessman whose identity has not yet been revealed, according to several local media. The only thing that is known about that last arrest is that it is a man of 37 years with major companies.

As to Karim Benzema, his luck with insecurity has not changed much since then: this year he has been the victim of another robbery at his home. It happened last January, when the Real Madrid played a game of The league against him elchealthough this time SoldApparently it had nothing to do with it.

