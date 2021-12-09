An ambulance sporting the our bodies of 14 folks together with CDS Bipin Rawat met with an twist of fate, police van additionally turned into a sufferer of injuries

Military helicopter crash: An ambulance and a police van from a convoy sporting the our bodies of Indian Air Pressure (IAF) helicopter crash sufferers crashed at the means from Wellington to Sulur in Tamil Nadu. An Indian Air Pressure helicopter crashed close to Coonoor on Wednesday afternoon, killing 13 folks together with Leader of Protection Group of workers Basic Bipin Rawat, his spouse Madhulika Rawat. The our bodies have been shifted from the Army Health center to Madras Regimental Middle (MRC) in Wellington on Thursday morning, the place Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu Leader Minister M.Okay. Stalin, Air Leader Marshal V.R. Choudhary, senior military officials and others paid tributes to the departed.Additionally Learn – The federal government goes to begin the appointment means of the following CDS of the rustic quickly, they’re at the vanguard of the race

When the convoy of ambulances and safety automobiles used to be on its means from Wellington to Sulur airport, the police automobile's axle broke. The van motive force stopped the automobile and on this collection it collided with the wall at the aspect of the street. Seven policemen suffered minor accidents and have been shifted to the federal government health facility in Mettupalayam.

A couple of mins later, one of the crucial ambulances sporting the mortal stays had a minor twist of fate. The our bodies have been shifted to some other ambulance within the ambulance and after that the automobiles proceeded in opposition to Sulur airbase.

(Enter IANS)