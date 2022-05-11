An America fan caressed a policeman and went viral

An America fan asked permission to pet a mounted police horse, but decided to pet the officer

One of the funniest moments that left the regular season of the MX League happened outside the Aztec stadiumwhere a man went viral after asking a mounted police officer if he could pet his horse, who were present in case of any kind of disturbance after the game between America y Blue Crosscorresponding to day 17.

The video quickly went viral through social networks, as the fan, who wore a yellow jersey from the America club and with beer in hand, he asked the security element “if i could caress him”, in a clear reference to the white steed that he rode; however, the officer was very surprised to see how the citizen approached his leg.

The individual seemed to extend his hand in the direction of the horse, but a few centimeters from reaching it, he diverted the direction towards the officer’s knee and caressed it, so the policeman reacted comically to the event and drew a big smile on his faceplus a genuine shock to see how he didn’t pet his horse.

Fan of America caressed a policeman and went viral (Photo: Twitter/@SimpsonitoMX)

This moment went viral, first on the social network of TikTok and then in Twitter y Facebookuntil he became a person recognized throughout the medium for having acted so naturally and genuinely on camera.

This would have happened last Saturday, April 30, when the azulcrema team received Cruz Azul in its stadium, in a match that defined the team that would qualify directly for the Mexican soccer league; however, contrary to the expectation that was generated, the commitment was 0-0 and the Eagles they finished as the fourth and final team with direct access.

It was at the exit of the event when the fan of the America decided to become a celebrity by caressing an officer while one of his companions recorded the moment, so the memes were immediately released, especially in relation to The Simpsonbecause the account that made it viral in Twitter It was @SimpsonitoMX.

The mounted police is already a tradition outside each party of the Americaespecially for games that are classified as “high risk” due to the rivalry between the fans, such as commitments against Chivas, Pumas y Blue Crossin addition to critical league or direct elimination matches.

These officers create a perimeter at the entrances to the stadium and are a hallmark of security at the end of a match, which is why several people have managed to take a photo with this type of animal, in addition to the caress that some dare to give.

After this game and after the completion of the playoff, the Mexican soccer league was made up as follows: Pachuca vs. San Luis, Tigers vs. Cruz AzulAtlas vs. Chivas and America vs. Puebla.

Faced with this commitment of Eaglesthe coach of The fringe sent a warning to the azulcrema team:

“We have a spectacular series that has already started, after the game (against Mazatlán) we started to play it in the locker room. America is a very competitive rivalbut we are clear about what we are going to do to propose a very competitive series (…) We want to make our series the way we know how to play, a historic series for the club”

