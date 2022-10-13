An “American Idol” finalist died at the age of 23 in a car accident

Willie Spence, who came in second place on “American Idol” in last year’s edition, lost his life after crashing his car into a truck

Willie Spence, a singer who ranked second on American Idol in 2021, has died in a car accident in Tennessee. He was 23 years old.

The news was first reported by the local media DouglasNowand a family source told TMZ what Spence crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road while driving home to Atlanta from Tennessee..

The source said Spence fixed a tire on his car on Tuesday.

A preliminary accident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by WFXLlocal affiliate of Fox, said Spence’s Jeep Cherokee crashed into the rear of the truck around 4 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The singer had posted a video of himself singing in the car on Tuesday and was in the middle of promoting a show he was to play at Trinity Baptist Church in London on November 12.

Spence was runner-up on the 19th season of American Idol, after the winning Chayce Beckhamand wowed the judges from the first moment after auditioning with “Diamonds” by Rihanna.

“I’m doing this for myself, but not just for myself,” he told Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan during his audition. “I do this for my family. They have always supported me, they have been there from the beginning.”

The Douglas, Georgia native was praised as “incredible” and an “undeniable star” by Richie, while Bryan called him a “special, special human being.”

Perry told Spence that his voice “stops people in their tracks” and also asked the singer what he wanted his life to be like in five years.

Later in the season, Spence performed “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion with Katharine McPhee.

The performance was highly praised, with Richie calling Spence “Willie Pavarotti” and Bryan telling Spence, “In my eyes, you don’t do anything wrong.”

“Part of being a star is making people fall in love with you and, man, am I in love with you,” the country star said. “And I’m in love with the way you’re on stage, and the way you sing and where it comes from. Is incredible”.

“I just want my voice to reach the world and share my gift”, said the artist. “Hopefully I win a Grammy one day, that’s where I see myself in five years. It’s going to take a lot of work, but I feel like I can do it.”

McPhee paid tribute to Spence on Instagram after her death, sharing a video of her “American Idol” performance on an Instagram Story.

“Received very tragic news tonight,” McPhee wrote. “Sweet Willie Spence passed away in a car accident. He was only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. It was a pleasure singing with you and meeting you.”

He later commented on one of his Instagram posts, “Sweet Willie… you deserved the stars and the moon. I’m so sorry the world wasted more precious time with you. You were an absolute angel.”

Country star Mickey Guyton also paid tribute, commenting on Instagram: “You really were and always will be a great gift to us. We love you”.

