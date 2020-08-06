An American Version of the Eurovision Song Contest Is Coming

The “Eurovision Song Contest,” Europe’s common music competitors, one of the world’s largest televised occasions and the platform that helped launch ABBA, is coming to America. “The American Song Contest” is about to debut throughout the 2021 vacation season.

Hoping to siphon off some of the magic of the beloved six-decade-old present, which attracts over 200 million viewers to its grand finale, the premise for “The American Song Contest” will stay just like the European model. Skilled musical artists — solo singers, duos or teams as much as six members — from every of the 50 states and throughout each musical style will carry out all authentic songs on the stay televised occasion.

The format, as it’s presently conceived, will place the artists head-to-head in opposition to different states’ representatives in a sequence of televised qualifier competitions, resulting in semi-finals and the final primetime Grand Finale March Insanity-style. Propagate Content material will create The American Song Contest Academy, a bunch consisting of music professionals primarily based in the U.S. that signify all genres and backgrounds, from which juries of artists and music business notables who, together with the regional audiences, will choose high expertise from all 50 states to compete.

Not in contrast to Will Ferrell’s character in the current Netflix hit “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fireplace Saga,” producer Christer Björkman was himself a fan of the present who ended up competing in 1992, representing his house nation of Sweden. “Eurovision has been a dream challenge ever since I used to be a toddler,” Björkman tells Selection, who moved behind the scenes as contest producer and artistic director. Of the American model, Björkman provides: “To have an opportunity to make use of the whole lot you recognize about the format and redo it from the starting and to deliver it to an viewers that has no historical past with it’s such a privilege.”

Ben Silverman serves as govt producer and it’s not the first present he’s imported from Europe. With “The Workplace,” “Huge Brother” and “The Weakest Hyperlink” amongst his credit, the self-professed Anglophile cites the Eurovision idea as the hardest to deliver to American audiences. “I’ve spent 20 years attempting to pursue this,” says Silverman. “After I was chairman of NBC, after I was an agent at William Morris and after I began at Reveille. I simply love the format.”

Anders Lenhoff who may also function a producer provides, “It’s an incredible product on so many ranges. You need to use all of your experience and bringing it to the largest market in the world is so thrilling.”

Silverman factors to the unifying energy of the present and the way its arrival couldn’t be better-timed. “When America is extra fractionalized than ever and we’re coping with so many points that divide us, the one [thing] that really unites us is our tradition. … It could possibly unite it by celebrating its variety, its distinctions and in pulling everybody round its love of music and its love of music.”

Lenhoff agrees. “We’ve had international locations at warfare with each other and when the contestants come on, we’ve seen them hug or cry afterward,” he says.

Affords Björkman: “It’s a contest the place you root to your house state and your property city and there isn’t one other present on the market that does that.”

Watch a promo for “American Song Contest” under: