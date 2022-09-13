An ancient food: secrets, myths and truths revealed by three master chocolatiers

World Chocolate Day emerged in France as a tribute to Roald Dahl, author of “Charly and the Chocolate Factory”

This September 13 marks the world day of chocolate. The favorite and essential product for lovers of sweet taste has had its journey since 1995, when the French community decided to honor the novelist from the United Kingdom Roald Dahlauthor of “Charly and the Chocolate Factory”, a fiction that was later made into a movie.

The paths of life and destiny did their part to add mystique to this celebration: the date coincides with the birth of Milton Hershey, an American who founded the multinational chocolate company that he named after his last name.

To commemorate this significant day, Infobae He talked with three master chocolatiers from Argentina, who answered about the myths, truths and secrets of cocoa. Is it true that it makes us happy? Why? What is the best pairing to eat it? How do we consume it today? Let those who know speak: Diego Fenoglio, member of a traditional family of the field; Laura Spiner, who leads the production of one of the leading factories in the country; and Diego Armanini, a renowned chocolatier master.

Cocoa encourages the production of endorphins, which are hormones related to pleasure (Rustic)

“Chocolate has a high percentage of cocoa. This makes us happy because it encourages the production of endorphinswhich are the hormones responsible for pleasure”, says Fenoglio, founder of Rapanui. “Many scientific studies have concluded that the chocolate is good for health. Not only because of its potentially cardioprotective components, but also because of the cascade of neurotransmitters that are triggered at the brain level and lead us to this sensation of pleasure and well-being”, he adds Spinerfrom La Pinocha.

On the bar, in coffee, in wafers, and even in a rich cascade of fondue: there are many ways to consume chocolate. However, beyond any preference, certain parameters should be taken into account so as not to miss out on the flavor and properties. “I recommend Store it in the fridge or freezer for more than 15 days. Being cold or frozen any product remains stable that you have, such as cream, ”says Fenoglio.

Diego Fenoglio belongs to a family with a history in the business. His parents founded Fenoglio and he created Rapanui

For its part, Armani, from Rusticsuggests that the best place to store a chocolate is a wine cellar. “It is less than 20°C and there is no humidity. The product, after 24°C, can begin to modify its molecular structure and then it loses quality and shine”, stated the expert.

In relation to consumption and quantities, specialists indicate that you have to eat small doses of chocolate as it can contain calories, fat and sugar. Anyway, cocoa -the main ingredient- is naturally an ally for our body. In this sense, Armanini maintains: “When the product contains cocoa above 70%, it is the food that has the most antioxidants. It is shown that lower bad cholesterol and that it increases the good cholesterol. In addition, it favors neuronal activity in the brain.”

Diego Armanini, Rustico Master Chocolatier

The chocolate as we know it classically can be part of gastronomic rituals of all kinds, even those that are surrounded by salty taste. That’s the way it is, It can be mixed with spices, with cloves, with pepper, with flowers or with aromatic herbs. “It goes way beyond desserts. It also pairs very well in the kitchen in general; for example, with salt or with cheese”, explains Spiner.

For the case of cheesesaccording to the chocolate master of La Pinocha, it is advisable to cut small slices of Gruyère, take them for a few minutes to a very hot frying pan, let the cheese melt and finally bathe it with a chocolate that has 60% cocoa.

Armanini goes further and adds another possibility: chocolate with bread. “In any case, cocoa is considered a gift from the gods and goes well with any ancient food such as wine, beer, whiskey or olive oil,” says the Rústico expert. Fenoglio, in his case, prefers to eat it without accompaniment: “I like to consume chocolate after dinner but without pairing: I consume it alone and I like it in any version”. His parents, Aldo Fenoglio and Inés Secci, were the creators of the Tronador company, which proliferated from Argentine Patagonia in the 1950s and was renamed Fenoglio shortly after.

Chocolate can be accompanied by sweet or salty foods. Bread, spices and cloves are some of the possibilities

However, regardless of his predilection, the founder of Rapanui slips a possibility: “Pairing with wine is undoubtedly a very fertile ground to explore, and even more with the tradition of our country. Each type of wine has a perfect chocolate to accompany it. As a novelty, we will soon have a new malbec chocolate that you can enjoy at all our points of sale.”

Is it true that the Dark color is synonymous with higher cocoa content? Should a chocolate shine if it is of quality? These questions usually haunt the thoughts of any fan of this food, especially when choosing. A general conclusion is that gloss is part of the usual tempering of the chocolate, so it is not necessarily a guarantee of taste. “When you temper a chocolate it always turns out shiny”, explains Fenoglio.

“The brightness It is a factor to take into account but does not guarantee anything, because it can have a confectionery coating that is not chocolate and is still super shiny”, warns Armanini. In relation to colors, a chocolate that has 60% cocoa can have the same dark tone as another with 90%. In other words, in this sense, the amount of cocoa does not make a difference. “The color It has nothing to do with quality. what yes influences is he cocoa bean used in production”, asserts Fenoglio.

Chocolate is present in humanity 4000 years ago: the Mayans who inhabited Mexico consumed it and marketed it

In this order of things, the three master chocolatiers consulted by Infobae They have a rule that can help us when choosing a chocolate. If the percentage of cocoa is 70%, the remaining 30% will correspond to the amount of sugar. And so on in all possible varieties and quantities.

The first historical signs of chocolate are located more than 4000 years ago when the Mayans, a civilization that inhabited Mexico, gave rise to consumption and even commercialization. Since then, the forms and preferences of consumption have been changing at the same rate as humanity in general.

“In recent times, the way of eating chocolate has changed a lot. The most significant is going to buy it at a specialized store where customers choose to know what is consumed, its quality and the processes involved in its production”, describes Spiner.

The shine in the chocolate is not a guarantee of quality since it is only the result of the tempering of the product.

“Franui -chocolate-dipped raspberries- sets a consumer trend towards fruit because it is more natural and fresher”, indicates Fenoglio from his vision. Armanini, for his part, concludes: “In Argentina something is changing and that is They eat more dark and bitter chocolate. Before, the one with milk or the white one was consumed more. People are getting more informed and he looks at the grains and at the different percentages of cocoa and sugar”.

