An Animated Transformers Prequel Is In The Works

For these of you who benefit from the live-action Transformers movie sequence, there’s no want to fret. It was reported in January that two separate Transformers scripts are within the works, certainly one of which might be set within the Bumblebee universe, whereas the opposite would revamp all the movie sequence, supposedly by adapting the Beast Wars spinoff. So whether or not Paramount strikes ahead with each of those initiatives or simply picks one, the Transformers mythology is predicted to maintain going within the live-action realm.