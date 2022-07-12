An animator of The Last of Us: Part I defends the remake, the “most meticulous” project he has seen

Naughty Dog’s new work has received criticism from fans who consider it unnecessary.

Since its announcement at this year’s Summer Game Fest, The Last of Us remake has received numerous criticisms from a group of gamers who consider it to be an unnecessary work of Naughty Dogbecause both the original and the remastering are still good options, although the graphic progress is more than evident.

However, there is another sector that defends this project (now called The Last of Us: Part I), and even from the PlayStation studio itself they have wanted raise your voice to defend him. For example, animator Robert Morrison doesn’t seem to have taken well to being considered a “digger.”

It has the highest level of detail I have ever seen.Robert Morrison“It’s the project most meticulously constructed and crafted that I have seen or been a part of in my entire career. It has the highest level of care and attention to detail possible,” explains Morrison in a message on his personal account of Twitterbeing so convinced that he has added a reminder for that tweet on the day of the game’s launch.

“The price of the game is out of my control and the value is subjective for everyone. You can decide for yourself if you want it or not. All I’m saying is that i am amazed by the work what an amazing group of people have done on this project. There’s an enormous amount of passion in it,” she finishes.

To see if it ends up being true, we will have to wait until the launch of The Last of Us: Part I on PlayStation 5 the next day September 2, 2022, although it is currently in development for PC as well. If we want to know details of the new multiplayer in the saga, we will have to wait a little longer, specifically next year, when we have been promised news.

