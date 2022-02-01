An anime production company tries to delete videos from a YouTube channel and the platform ends up changing its copyright rules

A few days ago, youtuber Mark Fitzpatrick reported that YouTube has ruled in your favor in the more than 150 copyright claims filed against his channel Totally Not Mark by the anime production company Toei Animation. Fitzpatrick saw at the end of last year how several years of his online work were provisionally removed from the Internet and, in fact, if he had not been victorious, such a number of claims would have resulted in his expulsion from the platform.

But it has not been only Fitzpatrick who has emerged victorious from this process, because —as he has recounted in his last video— as a result of the same YouTube has decided to implement a new rule regarding copyright management that favors content creators.





Thus, from now on, a video can be removed in one country but remain online for users located in other countries. In practice, this means that what the countries with the strictest regulations do (as is the case in Japan, which has virtually no fair use exceptions for copyrighted material) will not affect the rest of the internet.

The specialized medium Kotaku collects statements from a YouTube spokesperson who denies that this new standard is “completely new per se”, as “it is consistent with how YouTube approaches other legal takedowns, [sólo] This is the first time that YouTube is applying the rule to its copyright policy.”

Toei Animation would now have to initiate legal proceedings abroad

As explained in Totally Not Mark, YouTube initially asked Toei Animation to clarify whether it had contemplated the existence of fair use, and requested a better justification of your content removal demands. Given that, the producer decided not to respond to YouTube and look for new ways to block content outside of the already started process, which in turn violated the rules of the video portal.

“It is important to note that if Toei Animation had argued that the videos violated Japanese law, YouTube probably would have respected their point of view and would have removed the videos worldwide and may have removed my channel.”

Toei Animation then sent YouTube a shorter list of videos that it believed should remain offline. However, Fitzpatrick denounces that the list was a totally incoherent “arbitrary assortment”, in which the deletion of some videos was requested and other very similar ones were ignored.

“Since Toei Animation was unwilling to compromise on this matter, if there were to be a lawsuit in Japan, in a Japanese court, I might have little chance [de ganar] due to the narrow application of their version of fair use. But this is where YouTube did something it had never done before: a move that added a new step to copyright policy.” “[…] My videos are broadcast in English and are clearly aimed at the Western world, so YouTube took the videos down in Japan…but felt the videos could reasonably qualify for a fair use exception in most of the rest of the world.”

In his video, Fitzpatrick also recounted that an anonymous YouTube “senior” contacted him via Discord to apologize for the situation, revealing that there have already been other conflicts between YouTube and Toei regarding the use of its contents.