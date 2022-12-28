An anticipated Netflix series was among the worst rated of the year

Set 1,200 years before the world of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, the miniseries tells the story of seven strangers who come together to fight against an unstoppable empire. (Netflix)

The Witcher: Origin of Blood (The Witcher: Blood Origin) premiered on December 25 at Netflix and, previously, it had generated a lot of expectations by placing itself within the universe of The Witcher. However, the short-lived prequel has not been so well received by critics and the public, even becoming one of the lowest rated series of 2022. Why did it fail to convince viewers?

“The Witcher: The Origin of Blood” has already premiered on Netflix: everything there is to know about the new series The fantasy and science fiction prequel expands the universe presented in the Henry Cavill series

“Set in an elven world, 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, tells a story lost in time of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them. His search for revenge gives rise to a prototype of a sorcerer in a conflict that triggers the Conjunction of the Spheres, when the universes of monsters, men and elves merged into one, ”says the official synopsis.

Michelle Yeoh is part of the main cast of “The Witcher: The Origin of Blood”. (Netflix)

The cast consisted of Michelle Yeoh (Everything everywhere at the same time) as Scian, Lenny Henry as Chief Druid Balor, Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, Sophia Brown as Eile, Mirren Mack as Empress Merwyn, Lizzie Annis as Zacare, Francesca Mills as Meldof, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, Huw Novelli as the Brother Death. The season is divided into four episodes.

Following its global launch, The Witcher: Origin of Blood was rated 33 percent by specialized critics, according to the website Rotten Tomatoes. In terms of the audience, it did not fare any better, since it reached a scant 10 percent with more than three thousand ratings. Some comments from critics agree that it does not work on a narrative level and its existence in the same franchise could be dispensed with.

The prequel to “The Witcher” consists of four episodes. (Netflix)

Joshua Alston, de Variety: “Blood Origin it’s for the tv show The Witcher what a sloppy downloadable expansion pack would be to the popular games in the series. Only completionists should apply.”

6 movies with Daniel Craig to watch on streaming The actor who said goodbye to his role as James Bond, is about to release the second installment of “Between Knives and Secrets” called “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” this December 23 on Netflix

Angie Han, from The Hollywood Reporter: “To quote one of the characters, ‘it has been done to death’”.

Dan Jolin, de Empire Magazine: “With largely flat performances, tacky visual effects, even more ordinary-looking sets, and a laughable script (‘Let’s stop these feuds and change the future of Elfkind forever!’). It’s more like Battle Beyond The Stars knew Hawk The Slayer”.

“The Witcher: Origin of Blood” received a large number of negative reviews. (Netflix)

Jack Seale, de The Guardian: “It is never boring. And if she worries you that Blood Origin Sounds good, but it’s on Netflix, which means it could go on for 14 hours… no.”

“That ’70s Show” Leads Return in New Trailer for Netflix Sequel Series See also William Kentridge's opera will be the highlight of Miami Art Week The Netflix production, “That ’90s Show”, will premiere on January 19

Ben Travers, of IndieWire: “The spin-off origin story still misses its unborn monster hunter, as a simple story about the power of simple stories fails to conjure any power of its own.”

All the chapters of The Witcher: Origin of Blood are available to view in the catalog of Netflix.

Keep reading:

The Witcher: Origin of Blood It has already premiered on Netflix: everything there is to know about the new series

23 series that return to the small screen next year

the prequel to The Witcher prepares its next premiere with a new advance