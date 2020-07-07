An Appreciation by Country Radio’s Storme Warren – Variety

On July 6, 2020, we misplaced a Country Music Corridor of Famer, Grand Ole Opry star, guitar virtuoso, fiddle taking part in icon, proud American and my good friend.

This 12 months marks my 37th 12 months in broadcasting. Thirty of these years I’ve been solely centered on the world of nation music. At present, I host the Storme Warren Morning Present on SiriusXM. At any time when somebody asks me, “How did you get your begin?,” one of many very first folks I carry up is Charlie Daniels.

Charlie’s affect on my profession path started lengthy earlier than the age of 13. The primary album I ever spun on a turntable was the Charlie Daniels Band’s “Million Mile Reflections” — the one with “The Satan Went All the way down to Georgia.” My brother and I wore that report out after which got here “Full Moon,” “Hearth on the Mountain” and “Saddle Tramp.” I discovered myself beginning with “Satan” after which working backwards via the Charlie Daniels Band’s catalogue… a course of I might later be taught is really useful by one other nice musician and nation music historian, Marty Stuart. Marty at all times tells folks, “If you wish to find out about music, begin with what you want proper now, then work backwards” — a cool journey for a 9-year-old.

Associated Tales

Charlie’s music didn’t simply inform tales, it painted huge panorama portraits, each musically and lyrically. The tales that unfold within the band’s songs are crystal-clear films — and I’ve watched all of them tons of of instances. The bullfighter in “El Toreador.” The island princess in “South Sea Tune” (I believe I nonetheless have a crush on her!). The hapless jailbird in “Trudy.” The longhaired hippie in “Uneasy Rider.” The mischievous gambler in “Midnight Practice.” The personification of a violin in “This Outdated Fiddle.” The scariest music ever written and the primary music ever to maintain me up nights, “The Legend of Wooley Swamp.” And, in fact, the Grammy- and a number of award-winning monster hit, “The Satan Went All the way down to Georgia.”

It was the primary full-length music I ever discovered all of the lyrics to — a convention that has continued all through my life. I informed my spouse, Allie, that I wouldn’t marry her till she may recite these lyrics. She handed the check earlier than we ever mentioned “I do.” As a reward — due to course Charlie was in on the ceremony of passage — he recited a rewrite of the music for our marriage ceremony: “Allie got here down from Jersey, on the lookout for a person to steal.”

Charlie Daniels and Storme Warren

Courtesy Storme Warren

As my music tastes expanded and drifted from Southern rock to nation, and even from rock to ’80s pop, there was at all times the Charlie Daniels Band. The music you flip to when it’s good to get reset. It’s my grounding rod. It doesn’t slot in every other style of music. It’s its personal style: CDB.

Throughout highschool, I moved from Tulsa to southern California, and the Charlie Daniels Band received stuffed behind my report assortment. Then got here my freshman 12 months of faculty when one in every of my two greatest associates, Brian, pulled out a beat-up cassette tape. It was one of many longest-charting best hits albums of all time, one which spent over 620 weeks on the Billboard nation album chart: the Charlie Daniels Band’s “Decade of Hits.” That second reignited my love for CDB music and that album turned our soundtrack for the remainder of our faculty days. We performed darts to it. We camped with it. It was our music. And it was throughout these faculty years after I first met Charlie.

I used to be working as a studio cameraman for CNN in Los Angeles. CNN had an leisure present referred to as “Showbiz Right this moment” on the time, and I wished to turn into a section producer for the present. The manager producer discovered of my curiosity — primarily as a result of I always reminded him — and he made me a deal: if he supplied a cameraman and an editor, I may current a three-minute story on anybody of my selecting. If he appreciated it, the story would air on the present and he would give me a chance to do one other one. I knew this may very well be my solely shot. My alternative for a topic was easy: the person who had created the soundtrack to my life. I’ll by no means get one other shot to interview him, not to mention meet him. I cold-called Charlie’s workplace in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. I used to be transferred to my now longtime good friend of over 30 years, Paula Szeigis, who has labored with Charlie’s camp for over 40 years. She heard the letters CNN; I heard the phrase “sure,” and my interview was arrange. It quickly turned an important lesson in “Watch out what you want for.”

My interview passed off on his bus outdoors the outdated Loopy Horse Saloon in Santa Ana. We arrange our digital camera within the entrance lounge of the bus and waited. The door opened and up walked probably the most bigger-than-life man I had ever met. “Hey son!” he bellowed, chomping on a bit of gum and shaking my hand. He sat down on the sofa, put his personal microphone on and requested, “What we gonna speak about?” I used to be speechless. This was Charlie Freaking Daniels sitting two toes from me. I learn the questions from my notepad like I used to be hiding behind it. And I used to be. “So… Charlie … you play a very imply fiddle, proper?”

However as an alternative of rolling his eyes like he ought to have, he answered every of my silly questions like Walter Cronkite was doing the interview. The dialog itself was a blur till I watched the tape again at CNN. That’s after I realized the off-stage artwork of Charlie Daniels. My questions have been nugatory, however his solutions have been pure gold, each a self-contained nugget of knowledge and data. He gave me my story, and it aired on CNN regardless of my pedestrian efforts. And sure, I received to do one other one.

Flash ahead two years. The Charlie Daniels Band had one other present on the west coast and he was selling a brand new album, one in every of my private favorites, “Easy Man.” It gave me one other likelihood to interview my idol.

After we have been accomplished, Charlie adopted me in to the CNN break room on the lookout for a cup of espresso. He stood there, staring on the Hollywood skyline. Then he put his arm over my shoulder and mentioned, “Son, you’re getting fairly good at this. I’ve been coming to L.A. for a very long time. I’ve seen it change. This city adjustments folks. It chews folks up and spits them out. It doesn’t want you, however you understand what? Nashville wants you. Have you ever ever considered coming to Nashville?”

Had I considered it? It was dream. He slapped me on the again and mentioned, “For those who want something from me, simply let me know.” I instantly deliberate my first journey to Nashville.

Charlie Daniels and Storme Warren at their first interview at CNN in L.A.

Courtesy Storme Warren

Once I landed, my first cease was Charlie’s log cabin workplace in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. I used to be in heaven. Paula had set me up with passes to Fan Honest (or what we now name CMA Fest) and I used to be selecting them up at their workplace. If there was any query left whether or not I used to be going to maneuver right here, it was gone in that immediate as I stared on the platinum albums on Charlie’s workplace partitions, together with the handwritten notes from Louis L’Amour and Charlie’s different Western heroes. This was paradise.

Within the fall of ’93, I made the massive transfer. I had lined up a job as a contract producer on The Nashville Community’s present “Right this moment’s Country,” which may present simply sufficient cash to get by. Charlie’s spouse, Hazel Daniels, even helped me discover my first rental home on the town.

A number of years later my boss pulls me into his workplace, saying, “I used to be simply cleansing some issues out and I believed you would possibly need to have this.” There, laying in entrance of me on his desk, was a letter signed by Charlie Daniels on his signature cow-skull watermarked stationery. It was a letter of advice… unsolicited by me. I had no thought it even existed.

I’ve informed this story a couple of hundred instances in my life, and I at all times have to finish it with this disclaimer: I’m not the one one he’s accomplished one thing for. Charlie really loved serving to folks. Particularly individuals who work laborious, have objectives and are keen to sacrifice something to achieve them. Over time I’ve heard and personally witnessed dozens of tales about how Charlie has quietly provided a serving to hand to anybody who confirmed him ardour sufficient to deserve it, or to anybody who didn’t have a voice of their very own.

Charlie was loyal. His proudest achievement was holding 40 folks gainfully employed over 4 a long time. His band and workers returned that loyalty. His supervisor David Corlew started working for Charlie as a roadie within the ’70ss. His director of touring, Bebe Evans, his publicist, Paula, and his bass participant, Charlie Haywood, all clocked in over 40 years with the group.

Once we launched our personal nation music information tv present, guess who I referred to as to be our shock visitor speaker for the launch occasion? My life had come full circle. I’ll always remember listening to Charlie introduce me at our press convention.

As gifted as Charlie Daniels was as a musician, entertainer and poet, it pales compared to his reward as a person. He was our army’s greatest good friend having traveled all over the world quite a few instances in assist of our troops wherever they have been serving. As he at all times says, God gave him a present to play music for a residing and he felt it was his duty to present one thing again.

He’s the kindest individual I ever knew. He’s probably the most proficient entertainer I’ve ever seen. I spent years listening jealously to recordings of his well-known all-star Volunteer Jams. By no means in my life would I think about myself internet hosting a bunch of them. Charlie was additionally variety sufficient to ask me to host his annual fund-raising dinner for his “Journey Dwelling Challenge,” a non-profit that gives schooling and help to our veterans returning house.

Charlie can be the proudest American I ever knew, a patriot by the very definition of the phrase. His numerous journeys to army bases each within the U.S. and overseas solidified his dedication to this nation and people who stand for it. His religion was as robust as his opinions. And for those who adopted him on Twitter, you understand he has some fairly robust ones. He’d be the primary one to inform you he’s allowed to have them, and that we’re all allowed to have them.

What started with a star-struck child assembly his idol developed right into a 30-plus 12 months relationship I’ll by no means be capable to exchange. To look at him be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2008 and into the Country Music Corridor of Fame in 2016 have been two of the best nights of my life. He was a hero, my mentor and my good friend.

I’d wish to share a line from one in every of my favourite Charlie poems, “Then, Now and Till the Finish”:

I’m at all times there, just under the floor

And when the chaff of development and fad is swept apart

I’m uncovered once more

Robust, pulsating and really a lot alive

The winds of change could blow the tree away

However the roots stay, then, now and till the top

(Storme Warren is the host of “The Storme Warren Present” on SiriusXM’s The Freeway channel. He beforehand hosted “Headline Country” on GAC for 12 years and is a frequent on-stage host on the annual CMA Pageant in Nashville.)