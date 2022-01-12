An archer on the brink of tears for being chosen the best of the match and Salah’s rude mistake: the highlight of the day at the Africa Cup

* The best plays of the duel between Algeria and Sierra Leone

The defending champion of the Africa Cup, Algeria got tired of wasting scoring opportunities and aroused the fury of his coach Djamel Belmadi, who ended up settling for a draw against the modest Sierra Leone, whose main figure was his archer Mohamed Nbalie Kamara. The vulnerable group led by Keister competes in the tournament for the first time since 1996, and for the third time in its history. And his debut was against an Algerian team that has not lost since his presentation in the edition of the 2018 versus Cameroon.

Algeria could not with the resistance of Nbalie Kamara, who celebrated the result of the Group E in the stadium Japoma of Douala as if it were a victory. Even when the duel was over, the substitutes for Sierra Leone They left the bank to join the celebration of the highest star of the day, who almost broke down in tears when he received the recognition of the official broadcast.

Highlights of the tie on the first date of the Africa Cup

Lack of expertise Algeria in the definition it was the constant throughout the process. The goalkeeper repelled successive shots to Yacine Brahimi at the beginning of the second half and he drowned out a goal cry to Riyad Mahrez, when the forward who shines in Europe tried to reach the net.

The distribution of points was not a business for Algeria, since it shares the area with Ivory Coast and his chances of classifying as the leader of the group were greatly reduced.

* The emotion of the Sierra Leone goalkeeper after being chosen as the figure

Earlier, Egypt, winner in seven African Cup chances, disappointed with a defeat despite having the Liverpool galactic Mohamed Salah. The Pharaohs fell by 1 a 0 against Nigeria on the opening day of Group D.

The goal of The Green Eagles, which was enshrined in the contest in 1980, 1994 and 2013, was marked by the forward Kelechi Iheanacho, who is active in the club Leicester City from England. But the result could be different if Salah had not wasted a clear chance of risk that would have prevented the defeat of the cast led by the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz.

* The incredible opportunity that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah wasted

In the last engagement of the day, Sudan had his presentation in Zone D before Guinea Bisáu and the scoreboard reflected what the poor show was: 0 a 0.

