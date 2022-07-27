An Argentine applied for the casting carried out by Bolivia to choose the coach of his team

Jorge Almirón during his cycle in Elche in Spain. Photo: EFE/Ramón/Archive



This is not a new edition Big Brother. Nor of Masterchef, the Hotel of the Famous or any other reality show television in which the participants dispute a great economic prize. In this case the The Bolivian Football Federation decided to open a casting to choose the new coach of their team.

The initiative drew attention in the sports world and the technical directors who are interested in occupying the position must send a special document with their respective CV and background before next Friday. Through an official statement, the entity of the altiplano presented the job search with the mission to return to a World Cup after what was his last participation in the edition organized by the United States in 1994.

Although the number of candidates who presented their proposals was not disclosed, in the last hours it was leaked that one of the interested parties is the Argentine Jorge Almironwith a recent past in Lanus. The former DT del Garnet, who was fired from the entity in the south of the Buenos Aires suburbs, could take on the Bolivian national team if he is selected.

Remember that the strategist was invited by the directors of Grana to give up, to what Almiron refused., and that is why they made the decision to end their contract. The weak performance of the team in the domestic championship, plus the elimination in the South American Cup, was the argument to seal the fate of almiron.

After his retirement as a footballer, Almirón began his role as coach in golden of Mexico, and after passing through Defense and Justice returned to the Aztec country to lead the schools of Veracruz y roadrunner. Then he went back to Hawk of Florencio Varela, went through Tijuana, Godoy Cruz, Independent y Lanuswhere won three titles.

His foray abroad continued for National Athletic of Medellin, but later he returned to the country to assume Saint Lawrence. Al-Shabab, from Saudi Arabia and elche of Spain were his last projects before assuming his last cycle in the garnet.

THE COMMUNICATION OF THE FEDERATION OF BOLIVIA

The Bolivian Football Federation, through the decision made by the Executive Committee today, July 22, 2022, opens the hiring process for the following position: Technical Director of the Bolivian National Football Team”.

Invites national and foreign professionals to participate in this process and send their CV and work project to the following emails: [email protected] y [email protected]

And/or they may deliver the corresponding documentation at the offices of the FBF Secretariat in the city of Cochabamba located at Av. Libertador Bolivar N 1168.

The deadline for submitting proposals runs from the date until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Contact references are requested to schedule the corresponding interviews and evaluations.

Cochabamba, July 22, 2022

