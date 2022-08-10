An Argentine goalkeeper imitated Australia’s dancing goalkeeper in a penalty and the spectacular save went viral

Sporting Cristal faced Cantolao for date 6 of the Closing Tournament of League 1

The strategies of the goalkeepers to try to cover a penalty are very varied and each protagonist has their ritual in the moments before the execution. There are examples like Emiliano Martinez and his phrases to dislodge the kicker or the constant movements of the Australian Andrew Redmayne to qualify your country for Qatar World Cup 2022 in the playoff against Peru. The recent weekend, the Argentine Christian Limousin He stood out precisely in Inca football for making a spectacular save against a local benchmark like Yosimar Yotun.

With the match 2-2, Sporting Cristal generated the opportunity to take all three points with a penalty on the hour. The current goalkeeper Cantolao He moved intensely on the line to try to distract the executor and, when he saw that the midfielder decided to bite the ball, he came back with a volley and saved his team from defeat on the sixth day of Closing Tournament from Liga 1. The effort of the defenders to reject the ball was also essential for the score to end in a draw.

Christian Limousin perfectly interpreted Yotún’s intentions

After the game, the same protagonist explained that he emulated his Australian colleague in the run-up to the auction. “Obviously, in every criminal there is a psychological factor, I have saved penalties moving or standing still, also depending on the profile of each player who is going to kick. So, as I told you before, with the technology that exists, each one already knows how to kick, and the other half is each one’s intuition. What I tried at that time was to focus on stopping the penalty, doing everything in my power, ”she explained in a chat with Infobae. And he added of the kicker study: “One possibility was that he could bite her, That was my intuition and I tried to move, to stay in an intermediate zone where I could reach both sides”.

He also gave his opinion on whether it bothered him that Yotún decided to execute by biting the ball. “It’s nothing anti-football, you set yourself the goal of saving the penalty and winning. Nor would I be angry if they take a penalty and score a goal for me, nor would anyone be angry if the opposite happens, if they kick and I save it”concluded the character of the recent weekend.

The situation quickly became viral on social networks and even the goalkeeper himself uploaded the fragment to his profile. “Teamwork”wrote the goalkeeper, pleased by the collective sacrifice of his teammates to get to reject after the rebound.

As Limu explained, in his career he always stood out in shots from 12 steps, since he emerged from the Ferro Carril Oeste quarry. One of his milestones occurred in Almagro, with which he eliminated Boca from the Argentine Cup on penalties on the day of Daniele De Rossi’s debut at Xeneize, in August 2019.

