An Argentine midfielder replaced his sent-off goalkeeper and saved a penalty in Brazil: “The only time I was in goal was in futsal”

The Argentine midfielder Martin Sarrafiore starred in a particular event on the 34th date of the Brasileirao, the First Division national soccer championship in the neighboring country, now known as Serie A. The 23-year-old midfielder, who emerged in Huracán, had to improvise in the goal of his team, Coritiba, and saved a penalty. However, they still lost 3-1 to Fortaleza.

However, it was Coritiba who opened the scoring with a goal from Ricardo Oliveira, at 27 minutes. Then the local turned it over with so many of Nathan (against), at 43; and a minute later David put the 2 to 1. In the complement, Sarrafiore’s team went to seek equality, although at 84, Wellington Paulista extended the advantage for Fortaleza and finished the game.

In the epilogue, referee Anderson Daronco sanctioned a penalty in favor of the local. Wellington himself took the ball and the visiting goalkeeper, Wilson, went ahead, received the second yellow card and was sent off. With no possibility of making changes, Sarrafiore had to take on the role of goalkeeper. Wellington went to the ball again. He trotted, stopped, had time to choose where to put the ball, but his shot down to his left was contained by the Argentine lane.

After the game, when asked if he had trained (to save penalties), the midfielder born in the Buenos Aires town of Villa Ballester, assured that “as I said, the only time I was in goal was futsal, when I was younger. Today I had to save the ball, but I am very sad about the result ”.

The testimony of Martín Serrafiore

The two teams were in need of victory as they fight for permanence. Fortaleza was at least 14th out of 20 casts. But Coritiba is very committed and ranks second to last. The bottom four will lose the category and there are four dates left to finish the championship where Internacional de Porto Alegre, the owner of the Sarrafiore pass, leads.

The midfielder arrived in Brazilian football in 2018 and had good performances at Inter where he played more than 40 games and already had his participation in the Copa Libertadores. However this season he was loaned to Coritiba.

Although his arrival in Brazil was controversial. In 2017, still in Huracán, where he was never a starter in official matches, he played the Ipiranga Cup alongside other South American teams and the Globe finished third behind San Pablo and Palmeiras. The midfielder had a five-year contract with the Parque Patricios club, until June 2018 and a termination clause of 10 million dollars, but he signed a preliminary agreement with Inter as soon as he began to transit the last semester of his agreement. He went to Porto Alegre, although Huracán claimed for training rights and won the tug-of-war: in September 2020, FIFA ordered the Brazilian club to pay the Argentine entity $ 270,000.

