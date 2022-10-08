An Argentine restaurant, real estate investments and a representation agency: the businesses of Rodrigo Messi, the brother of La Pulga

Rodrigo Messi, Lionel’s brother

Suddenly, in addition to assessing the possibility of leaving Barcelona -which he tried to specify in those days with the burofax-, in the summer of 2020 Lionel Messi began to distance himself from the forward Ansu Fatiwith whom he acted as protector as well as years before Ronaldinho had done with him. The reason was to have found out that the young attacker had decided to abandon his brother’s advice Rodrigo to go to the powerful Portuguese team George Mendez, the same one that carries the representation of Cristiano Ronaldo, among others.

Lionel Messi’s relationship with Rodrigo is very close, almost as much as with his father, Jorge, to the point that his older brother can appear participating in most of the decisive meetings for the signing of a “La Pulga” contract, often operating as his spokesman before the media, and he even expresses himself on social networks mocking some Real Madrid defeat.

Rodrigo, depository of the first family illusion for one of his children to be a footballer, is 42 years old (he was born on February 10, 1980), is the father of three children (Agustín, Morena and Benjamín) together with his wife, María Florencia Parisi , and at some point he was one of Lionel’s main links, when as a teenager who had just arrived in Barcelona, ​​part of his family (his mother Celia and his brothers Matías and María Sol) returned to Rosario because his little sister did not fit in with Catalan at school. It was there that the current captain of the Argentine team shared a house with his father and often cried, missing his family, in a corner of his room, as detailed in the book “Messi” by Guillem Balagué.

Messi short relationship with Ansu Fati when the youth stopped being represented by his brother Rodrigo

Rodrigo, who was already living with his girlfriend at the time and began working as a waiter -he still has friends from those times-, received him many times at his house and sheltered him at that time, and if Jorge, the father, is the one who handles the most player’s Contract, the older brother is the one who is closer to the emotional aspect and the one who lived more closely the disappointment of the family with the current president of Barcelona, John Laporta, and who recommended to the crack that he put aside his heart and look with more coldness and certainty at his future as a professional. Such is the closeness in the relationship that he had a motif tattooed on his back with the celebration of the goal against Espanyol in December 2014, on a day in which Lionel scored three goals for the 5-1 final in the Catalan derby.

Today things have changed a lot and just as Lionel became the best player in the world, his brother is a businessman, although they continue to share many moments and the three children of the older brother are referents of the three of “La Pulga”. When Lionel had his first child, Thiago, one of his first actions was to visit the school of his nephews, in the upper area of ​​the city, generating an impressive reception in the students. Over the years, the Rosario crack preferred to take his children to study at the prestigious “British School of Barcelona” in Castelldefels, where they have their home, although they now live in Paris.

It was there in Castelldefels where, according to different journalistic versions (from the Catalan newspaper “La Vanguardia” and the site “Libertad Digital”), Rodrigo had a traffic incident with his Audi Q7 when pointing a gun at a cyclist when confronting him at a gas station, but was later acquitted when it was found that the weapon was not real. He is also usually very jealous of what is published about his brother and is usually very harsh with criticism when he disagrees with what is reflected in the media or in certain books, and more than once he has threatened the author with a threat of trial. .

Currently, Rodrigo Messi handles a rendering folder of some sixty soccer players and other athletes after their company “AMB Rosario2016″, of which he is the sole administrator, joined “Kin Sports Management” from January 2021 -which leads, among others, the representation of the German of Manchester City Ilkay Gündogan-, with the corporate purpose of “agency and representation services to sports professionals” and that includes “activities related to professional guidance and assistance in negotiations”, as it appears today in the Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry (Borme), and with headquarters at 682 Diagonal Avenue in Barcelona.

Rodrigo was the one who advised Messi to leave Barcelona FC

In a press release, the two parties announced that the link stems from “their desire to expand their football representation business in Europe and Latin America.” They explain that “from Barcelona, ​​Rodrigo Messi will assume an important leadership role in the football division of KIN Partners and will be in charge of expanding the agency’s existing talent network in Europe and Latin America.”

For his part, Simón Oliveira, the general director of “KIN Partners”, commented on this alliance that “Rodrigo’s experience in making the success of the most important player in the world extend outside the field of play brings incredible knowledge, vision and credibility to our talent representation business in view of our expansion plans to new markets. His contacts, relationships and vision have seen him sign some of the biggest sponsorship deals in football history and we are delighted to have him join the KIN Partners family where we look forward to working together to grow our existing talent network. ”. The older brother of the Messi approached “KIN Partners” to Conrad of the SourceAmerican from the lower divisions of Barcelona who now plays for Olympiacos of Greece, already Kays Ruizdel PSG, al Barcelona B.

But Rodrigo Messi’s businesses extend to other activities. He is linked to “Limecu España 2010” (“Limecu” is the acronym for Lionel Messi Cuccittini), a company created to channel real estate investments, according to the Mercantile Registry, the player’s family gradually contributed capital and was established in April 2010 with him and his father as joint administrators. And of course, he is also linked to “Explotaciones Rosotel”, a company dedicated to the management of hotel establishments.

It is also known Rodrigo Messi’s taste for gastronomy, y In 2016 it was decided to open the restaurant “Bellavista del Jardín del Norte” right in the center of Barcelona, ​​at Calle Enric Granados 86, where he once invited the entire squad of the Argentine national team.

It was the result of a business alliance with restaurant brothers Juan Carlos, Borja and Pedro Iglesias, owners of the seafood restaurants “Rías de Galicia”, “La Cañota” and “Espai Kru”, and partners of the Adriá brothers in most of their ventures. This restaurant intended to pay homage to a town and it is not by chance, knowing the preference of his footballer brother, that the main dish be Milanese Neapolitan style, on horseback. The place had a foosball table at the entrance and the idea was to add arcade machines, trophies, and even an interior plaza and a churrería.

However, the establishment of a thousand square meters was recycled, according to its partners, to adapt it to other activities. From the management of the restaurant, a statement was then issued announcing that “multiple requests have been received to host activities and private events, such as company events and private celebrations due to the characteristics of the premises” and customers were thanked “for their loyalty and support”.

However, the Iglesias brothers, partners of Messi, did not hide that despite starting successfully and being proud of the advanced gastronomic level, the restaurant was making losses. “Tourism phobia, the crisis, the attacks, the brutal increase in citizen insecurity, politics… The problem is when all this becomes a trend,” they rehearsed as an explanation for what happened.

The role of Rodrigo Messi in the family companies has intensified since 2015, when his father, Jorge, was leaving the position of administrator of all the companies, especially after the tax problem with the Barcelona Justice.

In addition to being aware of his soccer brother’s business, Rodrigo also has another social side, because he leads the “Leo Messi Foundation”, which is responsible for supporting the education of children and in this way, help them in their future.

