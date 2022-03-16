An Argentine stadium was chosen as one of the best of 2021: Which one was the most voted?

The Único Madre de Ciudades stadium prior to the match between Argentina and Chile for the South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup. Photo: EFE/ Juan Mabromata /POOL



It’s not about the Santiago Bernabeu. Nor does he Old Trafford, the Camp Nou, Anfield or the amsterdam arena. During 2021 the Polish website specialized in world stadiums, Stadium Database, established a vote on what were the best scenarios of the past year and the results were striking.

is that the Single Mother Stadium of Cities of Santiago del Estero was considered the second best on the planet during the elections that left in first place Sadar de Osasuna, from the first division of Spanish football, located in Pamplona.

The Santiago Coliseum received 13,207 points against the 41,415 of the Navarra cast house, wide winner of the survey. Third among the 23 nominees he stayed Guayaquil Bank of Quito, Ecuadorin which he acts as a local Valley Independent (13,154 points).

“The public vote had some strong candidates this year, including 3 Qatari stadiumswhich will host the FIFA World Cup in just a few months. However, just like last year, when the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium from Malaysia finished first, we did not expect such a colossal advantage between the winner and the next places on the podium”highlighted from the organization.

“With such strong and numerous candidates from Turkey and United States, the Spanish fans had to give their best for their stadium to triumph in our competition. That’s how it happened, and the Navarrese fans left no doubt”, he continued with the statement about the survey that had almost 13,000 participants.

The survey is carried out every year, takes into account different aspects of the infrastructure and is part of the stadiums built or remodeled during the season. And the Mother of Cities was inaugurated on March 4, 2021 with the match between River Plate and Racing Club by Argentine Super Cup.

The striking thing is that the most exotic and less thoughtful places were taken into account. For example, andl Morodok Techo National Stadium from Cambodia took sixth place, Paul Biya Omnisport Stadium from Cameroon followed him in ninth position and the New Army Stadium from Turkey was placed eleventh. Meanwhile, the Al-Madina Stadium from Iraq moved up to 17th place, while the Oran Olympic Stadium from Algeria settled in 18th place.

The last five winners had been the Istanbul Vodafone Arena (Turkey, 2016); General Pablo Rojas Stadium in Asuncion (Paraguay, 2017); Volgograd Arena Volvograd (Russia, 2018); Puskas Arena de Budapest (Hungary, 2019); and the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium from Iskandar Puteri (Malaysia, 2020).

THE RESULTS OF THE 23 BEST STADIUMS OF 2021

