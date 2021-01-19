An Argentinian became the youngest coach in MLS history

Hernán Losada will announce his coaching staff next week (AFP)

Hernán Losada, Beerschot coach of the Belgian first division, was appointed this Monday as the new technical director of the DC United, becoming the youngest coach in the Major League Soccer (MLS) with 38 years. The Argentine had served as at Beerschot since 2019 after spending three seasons with the Belgian club during a 15-year career as a footballer.

Losada He replaces Ben Olsen, who was fired last October after the Washington team won just five of 23 games and finished second to last in the Eastern Conference. “We trust that Hernán is the ideal person and coach to move us forward,” stated the general manager of the DC United, Dave Kasper. “We wholeheartedly believe in Hernán’s approach to the game and in his desire to play high-energy soccer with and without the ball,” he told the institution’s official website.

The former footballer who emerged from Independent, assumed the position of manager of Beerschot in the 2018/19 campaign and led a career of promotion to the first division.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join DC United and write a new chapter of success with this historic club ”, he commented on the website of the club where the Argentine plays Yamil Asad, ex Velez. “I believe in playing every game to win, and in my opinion the best way to do that is to create as many scoring opportunities as possible every time we step on the field, using high-energy vertical attacking football. I’m looking forward to entertaining our fans and competing. ”

The man who served on the field of play as an offensive midfielder for 15 years started at Independiente, where he played 50 games and scored six goals. In 2006, he moved to Europe, where he joined Beerschot and he played two seasons for the Belgian club, appearing 51 times and scoring 14 goals. In 2008, he joined the mighty Anderlecht, where he spent the next three seasons before finally finding his way back to Beerschot in 2011.

During his second season with the club, Losada he played 57 games, scored 18 goals and became captain. He then moved to Lierse, until in 2015, he decided once again to return to Beerschot for a third and final race, before his retirement in 2018.

Losada will have plenty of time to work as the season will begin in March, as anticipated by the Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott, in November 2020.

