An argument between the British astronomer who disappeared in Chile and the student who accompanied him was leaked

Scientist Thomas Marsh has been missing for almost a month.

In Chile details of the discussion that occurred between the missing British astronomer were leaked almost a month ago and the student who accompanied him to the country.

English astrophysicist Thomas Marsh has been missing since September 16 when his companions lost track of him near the international observatory of La Silla, located in the commune of La Higuera, approximately 600 kilometers north of the capital of Chile.

The scientist arrived in the country in the company of a doctoral student from the University of Warwick with whom he would have had a discussion prior to his disappearance. This background was handled with prudence by the Chilean prosecutor’s office, but now some details of this dialogue have been revealed.

According to T13, both met in August 2021. In May 2022, the scientist proposed a trip to Chile to see the observatories and carry out work with the telescopes. to which the young man accepted and on September 12 he boarded a plane to travel to the country.

On September 14, both arrived at the city of La Serena, located 473 kilometers north of Santiago, and from there they traveled to the La Silla Observatory. On the night of September 15, Marsh told the student that he was not satisfied with his performance. and reproached him that there was no interest in him for astronomy, science or physics.

In his statement to the authorities, the young man said that “on the 15th (September) I spent practically the whole day with Thomas, we had breakfast, lunch and dinner, we also worked on the NTT telescope (…) I remember that on that Thursday at 7:00 p.m.: Approximately 00 hours after dinner we went to our bedrooms where Thomas said something super strange to me, telling me out loud: ‘I’m not happy with what you do. You have no interest in astronomy, physics or science. That annoys me. It was random. We continue tomorrow’. Thomas told me all this while crying, locking himself in his bedroom. Faced with such a situation, I was terribly surprised.”

The doctoral student added that these words caused him annoyance since astronomy is his main interest. “What he told me bothered me, since what I study is something very strong for me. Astronomy, physics and science are my life. It’s my passion. Later, I went to the casino, since I don’t have Wi-Fi in my room, in order to call a friend from my country and tell him what the teacher told me to let off steam”, he declared.

After this meeting, the student had no contact with the British astronomer, who did not attend a meeting scheduled for September 16. The young man walked around the area in his search but without success. The one he did meet was a telescope operator who told him he received an email from Marsh. where he confessed that he needed to rest and sleep.

The statement asserts that a person received a email from the scientist that was described as “very strange and confusing”. This man would have spoken with the wife of the disappeared person, Felicity Marsh, who also had a similar message in her possession. The Chilean prosecutor’s office has not referred to this leaked content.

Search

The La Silla Observatory, located in northern Chile.

Almost a month after his disappearance, the search continues in northern Chile. The commander of the Coquimbo Regiment, Colonel Felipe Retamal, told the newspaper The day what the team that is following in the footsteps of the British scientist is made up of 10 people from the Military Assistance and Rescue Patrol, who carry out support tasks for the work of the Investigative Police and Carabineros. These cover, by land, a large part of the area that includes the La Silla Observatory.

“The team is divided into two to strengthen the search efforts. We are especially supporting some sectors that are more difficult to access, such as the ravines. The work is complemented with Carabineros personnel, tracking dogs and other elements such as drones,” he said.

According to Retamal, currently 200 square kilometers have been traveled and that the ultimate goal is to find Marsh alive. “Our mission is to find the person as soon as possible and always thinking that he is alive, that’s why we go every day, every corner of the territory,” he said.

KEEP READING:

Macabre mistake in Chile: they gave the wrong family the body of a dead baby in gestation and they must exhume it

Violent night in Santiago de Chile: they looted a supermarket, burned a police car and shot the police