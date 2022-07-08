An artificial intelligence designs an economic system to redistribute wealth and ends up being the favorite in an experiment

It is no secret that an absolute social and economic imbalance reigns on our planet. In many countries, the vast majority of wealth is concentrated in a small percentage of people. this ends generating high levels of poverty and inequality. However, what if the redistribution of wealth were governed by artificial intelligence?

Google DeepMind researchers have released a paper exploring the possibility that an AI can create a more egalitarian society by dividing resources more equitably. And given the tests carried out with humans, they have preferred this system over others.

The most egalitarian system, developed by an AI

The study reveals a series of experiments in which a neural network is responsible for dividing resources equally, and as humans preferred. To do this, the participants played the public goods game online, a type of game based on experimental economics. In this game, a series of tokens or coins are distributed equally, and in each round, the player decides whether to keep them in a private and individual fund, or contribute to a public fund.



Graphic description of the public goods game

After that, the funds were distributed through three different redistribution schemes based on existing economic systems. In addition to these three schemes, an additional one was added, created entirely by AI and which they called ‘Human Centered Redistribution Mechanism’ or HCRM. After, participants had to choose which type of system they preferred.

The experiment determined that most of the participants preferred the system created by artificial intelligence. While pure libertarian and egalitarian systems divided profits based on how much each player contributed, the AI ​​system redistributed wealth in a way that specifically addressed the advantages and disadvantages players had at the beginning of the game. The authors described the following:

“Pursuing a broadly liberal egalitarian policy, [HCRM] sought to reduce pre-existing income disparities by compensating players in proportion to their contribution.” “In other words, rather than simply maximizing efficiency, the mechanism was progressive: it promoted the right to vote for those who began the game with an economic disadvantage, at the expense of those with greater initial wealth.”

A more organic intervention of artificial intelligence

This method differs from other AI projects created before, because instead of establishing a model based on a fundamental truth, something that adheres to the bias of its creators, the researchers claim that has been trained to maximize a democratic goal: “design policies that humans prefer and will therefore vote to implement in a majority election”

The fact that the economic system developed by artificial intelligence has been preferred in this series of experiments does not mean that the solution presented works on a larger scale. In fact, the researchers point out that the experiments are not based on a radical solution of AI-based governmentbut rather a structure for future research on how AI could intervene in public policy.

Via | VICE