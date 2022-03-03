An athlete made a shocking story from Kiev in the middle of the war: “I am dying inside”

Yuliya Levchenko spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine from Kiev (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

A week has already passed since the invasion of troops from Russia to territory of Ukraine. From the new warlike conflict that keeps the whole world in suspense, there are already many cases of athletes who have spoken out against the attack promoted by Vladimir Putin against the European country.

From stars like the number 1 Russian tennis player on the men’s circuit Daniil Medvedev to others who came to enlist in the Ukrainian defense army and lost their lives in battle, sport is no stranger to the drama that crosses Europe. And in the last few hours, a well-known Ukrainian athlete used her social networks to show how the war is lived from the inside.

Yulia Levchenkoworld runner-up in high jump, said that she is still in Kiev while Russian troops seek to seize the capital of her country. “I have no words. It’s pain and hell… Thanks to the whole world, thanks to those who don’t shut up. I want to live at home! At home, in Kiev, in the Ukraine”said.

“I am dying inside. Our people, our streets are dying. I am in Kiev and believe me, you can see anything here”, he wrote on his Instagram account. Said publication was accompanied by an image in which she herself marked her position on the invasion.

Levchenko is a renowned athlete from her country. With 24 years, managed to be world runner-up in her specialty in London 2017. Two years later, before the pandemic, she repeated the position at the European tournament in Glasgow, Scotland. Furthermore, in recent 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were held last year the high jump athlete reached the final of the discipline and finished in 8th place with a jump of 1.96 meters.

The 24-year-old athlete comes from being an Olympic finalist in Tokyo 2020 (REUTERS / Hannah Mckay)

“On February 24, Russia attacked us. And now our life is not the same as always. I love Ukraine! I love the people, I believe in our country. I believe in the power of the whole world. What is happening now is the greatest stupidity. In this century, go to war against people. How can they kill us? If I and my family die, the blood will be on your hands.”, analyzed the 24-year-old athlete.

To end his presentation, Levchenko pointed at Putin and left a harsh sentence against the Russian president. “This happens when a person thinks that he is an almighty God. When he went crazy. That is what Putin has become.”

As happened with the Ukrainian athletics athlete, other athletes also spoke about the war. In the case of the men, many of them also enlisted in the militias of their country to join the forces that try to contain the invasion of Russia. One of the most emblematic cases occurred with that of world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, who has just had a resounding performance, but decided to put his career aside to defend his homeland.

The 35-year-old boxer is taking refuge in a Kiev basement with the awareness of knowing that he could lose his life in the fight for Ukraine’s independence: “If they are going to want to take my life, or the lives of my relatives, I will have to do it . But I don’t want that. I don’t want to shoot, I don’t want to kill anyone, but if they’re going to kill me, I won’t have a choice,” he said.

