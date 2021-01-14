An atomic bomb, war against robots and ruins: the apocalyptic testimony of a woman who claims to have traveled to the year 3780

The story of Clara, who claimed to have traveled to the year 3780 – Part 1

In social networks, a video was again a trend where a woman, named Clara, claims to be a time traveler and to have been involved in a military mission to avoid the tragedy of human extinction by killer robots.

The video clip was recorded in 2018, however it again generated suspicion and it’s close to four million views on the ApexTV YouTube channel.

“I want to talk about events that happened in 2000. I served in the military, and my only goal was to build my own career. My story is related to time travel. It will seem to you that this is a fantasy, but I assure you that it is already a technology used for military purposes in the present ”, this is how his story began.

The story of Clara, who claims to be a time traveler to 3780 – Part 2

In her narration, the woman said that she was a military man and that her country (which she did not reveal due to supposedly wanting to protect her identity) developed a machine to be able to travel in time, He expressed that she was sent to the year 3,780 to bring robot technology that will later subdue the human race and that will seek to exterminate it.

He said that lthe robots would have made this determination because there was previously a war between humans and that an atomic bomb was even dropped.

“It may be difficult for you to understand what I am talking about right now, but try to understand. Time is a measure, with height, length and depth ”, and explained that it is easier to travel to the future than to the past.

The tale of Clara, who claims to be a time traveler to 3780 – Part 3

He explained that the time machine is called “Isaac” in honor of the teacher who created it.

“Isacc is a time machine that works with electricity, it is a metal chair that works with the human body, the physical phenomenon of electricity, resonance and frequency in time. Is that how it works, a person has to sit on the metal chair which has a lot of needles and the electricity enters the person’s body and nails them, It’s like lightning strikes you, it’s indescribable pain”, He said.

He said it felt as if only the soul traveled. After this everything went black and woke up in the future where there was massive destruction, cars and buildings on fire and destroyed, corpses of people everywhere caused by war that humans waged against robots.

The name of his secret operation was “Rat” because he had to sneak like this animal to avoid being detected by the killer robots.

A scene from the movie “Terminator” that has a very similar plot where the robots want to exterminate the human race Photo: (Screenshot of the movie “Terminator”)

There he met with a man from his unit named David, “he was the only man left alive. since the last operation we went there ”.

He accompanied her through the forest to a shelter for humans, it was hardly a hole and noted that they saw thousands of deaths and about 60 or 80 robots.

He described that there he saw robots that were taller than humans but with similar physiognomy, made of metal but with a human face. made of a material similar to silicone.

“It was as if he was looking at a human, it was curved like a natural human face. David said that each robot had a different, unique and special face to itself and that it could think in the same way as humans, however they were much more intelligent, there was nothing they did not know ”, besides being lethal.

The robots’ weapons were lasers with which they annihilated humans, according to their story Photo: (“Terminator” movie screen shot)

After there, The survivors took them to another bunker, the largest of that time called Alpha, however on the way they met a robot that killed most of the companions with laser beams., only David, the guide and her would have survived.

An hour later they reached Alpha, and were taken to meet Jack, the leader who would have found the place they It was a bunker shelter for humans to protect themselves from the onslaught of an atomic bomb that fell years ago.

In that place there would be about 4,000 people, they explained the mission to Jack and he agreed to help them, he took them to a room where they found six robots stuck to the wall half destroyed.

He described that the robots had metallic bodies, they were bigger than a human but they had similar faces, although unique in each one of them Photo: (Screenshot of the movie “Terminator”)

“Jack’s teammates tried to reprogram those robots so they could live in harmony with humans but it was always a failure., it was not possible because there was no way to erase his memory ”, explained the woman who said that these robots were easier to hunt since they were only for surveillance, but to be able to shoot one down, at least 150 people were needed, so that many had died facing them.

He reported that one of them had cut off the head of one of the robots and given her the michochip, which was the brain of humanoid devices.

“Here is the schematic, I have been waiting for this day for 18 years. I waited for the 18-year-old secretary to lose track of me, after this mission I retired from the army and lived in six different countries”, He recounted and said that he had made this decision because in the army they were not valued as a person but as disposable instruments for specific purposes and that his companions who died on the mission were not even remembered.

The robots wanted to exterminate all humans to take over the world after an alleged atomic bomb in wars between human armies Photo: (“Terminator” movie screen shot)

“Two weeks ago I spoke with a scientist, his name must be kept a secret, that’s right, as you can see I have to keep it a secret, I can’t even reveal which country he comes from, I am supposed to meet with him at the end of this month to pass on the scheme, “she concluded by detailing that she would follow the mission to prevent this technology from being developed and thus avoid future catastrophe.

Because it is dangerous, fanciful and not very credible

Although the woman has talent as a storyteller, “her evidence” is not very credible, which shows how the “brain” of the highly intelligent robots is nothing more than an Intel processor that she took from any CPUIt is hard to imagine that a technology like the one you describe will still use development chips from 2010 to the year 3,780.

He showed his “evidence” of the brain of the supposed robot that he had brought from the future Photo: (Apextv screen print)

His story seems to be taken from a dream of any of the films of Terminator where she is the protagonist.

Some users considered his story dangerous as it could create animosity to technology per se even though we are a long way from autonomous artificial intelligence and the most advanced robots continue to be programmed for very basic mechanisms.

Likewise They fear that obsessed people will attack, steal, or injure scientists and / or technologists or their creations out of unfounded fear of “evil robots.”

