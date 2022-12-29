An attitude that spreads in America: outgoing presidents who do not attend the swearing in of their successor

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva crosses paths with the current one, Jair Bolsonaro, during the pre-ballotage debate in Brazil. There will be no new photos together (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello, File)

Due to pride, rudeness or outright differences with the new leaders, the transition of power in some countries of the Americas has become a controversial and uncomfortable moment, an attitude that is now embodied Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, by refusing to attend the investiture of the elected Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva next Sunday, January 1, 2023.

However, it is not the first case on the continent. In recent years, America has recorded several examples of elected leaders who have been stood up by the outgoing parties at the handover ceremony: the United States, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Bolivia and Peru were the protagonists of the most recent snubs against elected leaders.

Donald Trump did not want to attend the transfer of command to Joe Biden, but US Vice President Mike Pence did (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo/File)

On Wednesday, January 20 of last year, the world stopped to watch the change of command ceremony for the presidency of the United States. Joe Biden took office without the presence of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

With the derogatory phrase “there I leave the Government”, Trump had announced that he would not attend the ceremony, something that finally materialized. “To all who have asked me, I will not go to the inauguration on January 20,” he announced days before on Twitter.

Actually, Biden celebrated that Trump did not attend his inauguration, assuring that it is “one of the few things” on which both agree, although he appreciated that the outgoing vice president, Mike Pence, yes go That finally happened.

A situation that, according to several experts, could be seen coming after a hectic and tense election day that gave Biden victory and that turned into a tantrum by Trump to point out without evidence that fraud was committed during the elections.

Vice President Kamala Harris bumps her fist with President Joe Biden during the swearing-in ceremony in Washington, USA (REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst / Pool)

One more sign of disagreement on the part of Trump, who fueled the protests and takeover of the Capitol by his followers, in which five people died and more than 52 were injured.

However, this was not the first time it happened in the United States either: Andrew Johnson (1865-1869) refused to attend the inauguration of Ulysses S. Grant (1869-1877) in the Capitol; Y John Quincy Adams (1825-1829) did the same with Andrew Jackson (1829-1837), although the reasons were not known.

Another North American president who was not at the inauguration of his successor was Richard Nixon (1974), who had already left the White House after resigning over the “Watergate” scandal, when his vice president, Gerald Fordswore the position that he left free.

Mauricio Macri and Cristina Kirchner, former presidents of Argentina (EFE)

“May God, the country and him (for her deceased ex-husband, Néstor Kirchner) demand it from me.” With these words, on December 10, 2011, Cristina Kirchner took office for the second time as president of the country before a packed Argentine Parliament.

Those same words were enforced after the triumph of Mauricio Macri on Daniel Scioliin 2015.

Politics refused to be present at the investiture of her successor to transfer the presidential sash and cane to him, after the dispute that broke out over a protocol turned into a lawsuit.

Macri, in a phone call, asked the still president to give him the attributes of command in the Casa Rosada and not in Congress, as was the custom of Kirchnerism in his 12 years in power.

Finally, he received the presidential sash from Frederick Pinedothen head of the Senate and famous ever since for having been president for a few hours.

The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, greets his wife Raquel Arbaje after his swearing-in ceremony in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 16, 2020 (REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas/File)

In August 2020, when COVID-19 was already keeping several countries under quarantine, Dominican Republic witnessed the inauguration of Luis Abinader as president, after the July 5 elections, which were held under strict sanitary measures.

Only eight delegations attended the inauguration, including three presidents: the president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, and that of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

In a matter of minutes and under a simple and fast protocol in the office of the president of the Senate, the outgoing president, Danilo Medina (2012-2020), gave the presidential band to Abinader.

The outgoing government explained that Medina would not be present at the swearing-in on August 16 in the National Congress as a preventive measure for the coronavirus.

President Luis Arce arrives at the ceremony for his assumption in Plaza Murillo, in La Paz, Bolivia (REUTERS/David Mercado/File)

After a debacle of situations full of tension in Bolivia due to the departure of Evo Morales of power, the pandemic that affected the country and the triumph of Luis Arce in the elections for the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), led by Morales himself, the interim president, Jeanine Áñez decided to miss the investiture ceremony.

Áñez assured that she would not attend the events due to the discrepancies and accusations over the deaths of civilians in military and police operations when she came to power in November 2019 and returned to her native department, Beni, located in the northeast of the country.

“Here I stay, to continue contributing from the place that touches me, I have causes, I will defend the bonds and democracy,” he said, confirming that he would not attend Arce’s inauguration.

The assumption of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in Peru (Archive)

Due to political maneuvering, ideas and radical positions, Peru has also been the protagonist of several snubs between leaders outgoing and their successors.

In 2011, alan garcia (2006-2011 and 1985-1990) did not attend the transfer of command to ollanta humala (2011-2016). Instead, García handed over the presidential band at the Government Palace to the head of the military household.

The head of state had announced that he would not attend the ceremony in Congress to avoid repeating the booing he received when he left the government in 1990, when he left the country in a serious economic crisis.

“It is not a slight nor does it go against the democratic tradition”, but if “a circus or an ambush with scandals” is prepared, then they would be disrespecting the Presidency of the Republic, García warned then.

The episode was repeated by Humala himself with Peter Paul Kuczynski (2016-2018) and a Fujimorista, the president of Parliament, light salgadowas in charge of imposing the presidential band on him.

(With information from EFE)

