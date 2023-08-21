An Audience Member Throws A Copy Of Drake’s Book At Him While He’s On Stage:

The 36-year-old rapper barely escaped getting hit in the face with a book at his show in San Francisco on Friday night. Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour stopped in the Bay Area, where he showed off how fast he can move.

During the rapper’s performance at the Chase Center, the latest stop on his It’s All a Blur Tour alongside 21 Savage, a fan threw a copy of his own poem book, Titles Ruin Everything, at him.

The “One Dance” artist reacted to the fan who tossed the book after he caught it out of the air with one hand. “You’re lucky that I’m quick,” he warned them. “If that had hit myself in the face, I would have had to beat you.”

God’s Plan The Artist Is Used To Having Fans Throw Things At Him Or Her On Stage:

The “God’s Plan” singer is used to catching things that fans throw on stage. Since the beginning of his current tour at the beginning of July, people have thrown phones, vapes, and a lot of bras at him while he is on stage.

Even though he doesn’t like most things upon stage, the “Headlines” rapper is beginning to connect underwear with a good show. At a recent show within Montreal, Canada, he was disappointed that there were no bras on stage.

Before I start the next song, I just want to say that this is the initial stage where I don’t have any bras, as well as I’m very sad about it, Drake told the crowd, according to footage taken by fans. But don’t start tossing shoes and phones.

Many Artists Are Currently Having Their Shows Cut Short Because Of The Launch Of Different Products:

Drake is used to having weird things thrown at him throughout his live shows. In the past few months, the musician has had to fight off bras, vapes, cell phones, and other things. He’s the latest artist to get hurt at a show by something random. This is a dangerous trend that needs to stop.

Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X, as well as Kelsea Ballerini are just a few of the artists whose shows have recently been cut short by the release of new products, such as a phone, a sex toy, as well as a bracelet.

But if you got a bra, just let myself know that I have it, because I feel like I could be getting a bad show as well as something.

At a recent show, though, the star asked fans to keep their underwear to themselves, at least while his 5-year-old son was there.

On August 12, During Adonis’s Show In Los Angeles, He Went To One Of His Dad’s Concerts For The Initial Time:

On August 12, Adonis went to one of Drake’s shows in Los Angeles for the first time. During the show, Drake had one wish for the crowd.

In a video taken by a friend, he told the crowd at the Kia Forum, “Look, to be honest alongside you, I can’t talk about titties tonight within L.A. because my son is there for the first time. So we really need to keep it PG tonight.”

Drake and 21 Savage are going to be upon the road with their joint It’s All a Blur Tour until early October. They will visit stages in the U.S. and Canada before ending with a show within Columbus, Ohio.

Drake Isn’t The Only Artist Whose Concerts Have Become More Dangerous Because Fans Are Throwing Things At Them:

Drake hasn’t been on a North American tour within five years, since the Drake & The Three Migos Tour in 2018. In 2019, he went on a trip through Europe with rapper Tory Lanez, who had just been released from jail, as well as Radio 1 DJ Tiffany Calver.

“Y’all keep your bras on,” said the rapper. “Throw them up here again another night.” Drake isn’t the only artist whose shows have become more dangerous because fans throw more things at them.

Things have been thrown at Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Kid Cudi, as well as Pink while they were on stage. Bebe Rexha had to get cuts after a fan’s phone hit her in the face.

Artists like Billie Eilish, Tim McGraw, as well as Adele have asked their fans to stop throwing things on stage because it could be dangerous.

Drake May Have Just Been Sitting On The Bag, Which Can Be Worth Anywhere From $10,000 To $30,000:

Drake may have just been carrying around the bag, which can cost anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000. He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that he has been collecting Birkins for years to give to “the woman I end up with.”

Drake is probably tired of waiting, so he will now just give Birkins to anyone he meets until he goes out. Drake isn’t cheap, because.

Anyway, a $30,000 bag was a lot better than the towel he threw out on Saturday in Los Angeles, which still caused a stir. But if a wet towel could make someone throw their hands, it’s easy to see why the “Nice for What” artist told that Birkin to have security.