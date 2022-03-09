An Australian sports legend died during his vacation in Australia: the footage that triggered an investigation

Shane Warne, world cricket legend, has died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack (Photo: Action Images)

The entire sports world was shocked to learn of the death of Shane Warneconsidered one of the best players in cricket of all times. The famous Australian athlete, who was 52 years old and retired from professionalism in 2007, died last Friday of an alleged heart attack while on vacation in Thailand. Although there is an ongoing investigation, some images were known that triggered different questions.

“Shane was found unconscious in his villa and, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, could not be revived.”said the statement from the agent of Shane Warne that the media reported. The cricket legend and current TV commentator was in the Isla Samuiin the south of Thailand. It was reported that she had suffered a heart attack but as of this Monday some testimonies and images began to emerge that have given rise to a research by the Local police.

A fan got into the ambulance carrying Shane Warne’s body to the autopsy (Photo: REUTERS)

First of all, a masseuse known as Pen stated that he knocked on the door of the hotel room of Shane Warne to give her a foot massage but she never responded. Moments later, friends who were on vacation with Warne They discovered his lifeless body. “There was no sound in the room and they said I was sleeping so I left. When I got home they told me that he had died, so it made me very sad.commented the therapist in dialogue with the British newspaper The Sun.

The three friends he was staying with, including Andrew Neophitousports website owner Tom Halltried to revive it with maneuvers of RCP before the paramedics arrived but they were unsuccessful.

The four masseuses who were near Shane Warne’s room were questioned by the Police.

The aforementioned British media also published images from a security camera in which you can see four masseuses arriving at the luxurious suite in which he was Shane Warne at 1:53 p.m., and police sources suggested that two of the women entered the room of Shane. They are believed to have provided treatments for the sports icon and his friends, before being seen going out to the 2:58 p.m. That is, they were the last people to see him alive.

Although the security forces insisted that these hotel employees are not involved in the tragedies. “The investigation found no signs of foul play and we were confident that the massage did not cause his death. He had asthma and had seen a doctor about his heart. We learned from his family that she had already experienced chest pains.”asserted Colonel Yuttana Sirisombat in dialogue with The Sun. The police confirmed that no alcohol or drugs were found in the room and also questioned the friends of Shane Warnewho on the day of his death had been seen walking through the corridors of the luxurious resort where he was taking a break.

The last image that exists of Shane Warne before his death.

Even the latest images of Shane Warne Before die. He is seen walking around his luxurious Thai villa that he was staying at after meeting him with the designer. Parsuram Pandayfrom 44 yearswho said that they had seen each other because he was going to make her a suit. “I had to pick up his clothes on Saturday or Sunday, so when I saw the news that he had died, I was shocked. When he entered the store he was very happy, strong and full of life and energy”Panday lamented.

An autopsy revealed that died of natural causesalthough The Sun reported that there were some eye-catching scenes on Sunday: a fan accessed the ambulance that was taking the body of Shane Warne to the autopsy. It is unknown how she slipped past security but she managed to spend less than a minute with the jocks before she was discovered. Surachate Hakparnpolice chief, said he investigated and that it was a woman who ran a fan club of Warne.

the body of Shane Warne was transferred to his Australia hometown, where a funeral will be held for his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground with the presence of their children, Brooke (24 years), Jackson (22) and Summer (twenty). his parents, Keith and BrigetteThey said that their son’s death was “a tragedy that we will never accept”.

