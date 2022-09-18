An EA executive explains one of the main reasons why Battlefield 2042 was a failure

Vince Zampella, co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, has granted an interview where he reviews various aspects.

Electronic Arts is well aware that the release of Battlefield 2042 has been one of the most disappointing in its history. There were many reasons for this mediocre delivery, but now one of the directors of EA, Zampella winsco-founder of Respawn Entertainment has granted an interview where he delves into certain aspects of the franchise.

I think they strayed too far from what Battlefield isVince Zampella, co-founder of Respawn EntertainmentVince Zampella has spoken in an interview for the Barrons media, which in turn has had the details of paying and transcribing VGC. In it Zampella points out that the Battlefield 2042 strayed too far from the essence of the classic experience of the saga: “I think they diverted too much of what Battlefield is”, reveals the director.

It also values ​​the ambition the studio had with Battlefield 2042: “They tried to do a couple of things that were maybe ambitious: increase the number of playersetc. I don’t think so have spent enough time iterating on what it does make that fun. Not inherently a bad idea. The way it was set up and the way it was run just didn’t allow them to come up with the best they could,” Zampella reveals.

We’re bringing multiple studios together and bringing together top talent to do something amazingVince Zampella, co-founder of Respawn EntertainmentHe now admits that DICE’s business structure is different: “It is a completely new structure. We are putting together several studies. We are gathering the best talents and giving them time to do something incredible,” says the co-founder, who also acknowledges that they intend to bring back the classic specialist system for Season 3.

Battlefield 2042 was launched last November 2021. It was in the month of May when the games of 128 players went to 64. Season 2 has also already started with many new features. In any case, if you want to know how we receive this installment at 3DJuegos, we recommend that you take a look at the analysis of Battlefield 2042, carried out by Mario Gómez, who classified it as a game with “Pending tasks“.

